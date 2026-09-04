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Lingverse’s new AI companion can live on your desk or around your neck

Unveiled at IFA 2026, iKairos combines a desktop robot with a wearable AI core designed to understand your routine and offer proactive help.

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Lingverse
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

Singapore-based tech startup Lingverse took the wraps off iKairos, a context-aware AI companion, at IFA 2026 in Berlin. Built on the company’s new LifeOS platform, the device operates as an ambient intelligence hub that continuously tracks how you live and work to offer proactive suggestions throughout your day.

A dual-purpose hardware concept

While gathering ambient data around your daily routine is not unique to iKairos, what sets it apart is its unique modular design. The circular main pod can function as a standalone neural core capable of switching between two form factors based on location.

Lingverse iKairos lifestyle image
Lingverse

In a home or office setting, the core sits inside a small robotic companion base and observes your daily habits from a fixed point. You can also detach the pod and wear it as a pendant while on the move. This dual setup allows the device to build continuous visual and auditory context throughout the day, whether you’re sitting at a desk or running errands outside.

Proactive assistance with built-in privacy

The LifeOS software analyzes your activity patterns to offer proactive recommendations. For instance, if the device notices recurring mentions of taking up a hobby without follow-through, it can automatically search for nearby weekend classes and suggest booking a slot.

Lingverse iKairos lifestyle image (1)
Lingverse

Lingverse has built several privacy toggles directly into the hardware to alleviate data security concerns. The core pod houses a physical camera shutter, a dedicated mute button, and a visual indicator light that turns on whenever sensors are actively recording. On-device software processes voice inputs locally, while cloud transmissions remain encrypted. Lingverse also confirms that user data won’t be used to train AI models, and users will have complete control to clear their history at any time.

Shifting trends in wearable AI

The iKairos enters a hardware category that has experienced both high-profile stumbles and surprising breakout hits. Early attempts at AI wearables like the Humane AI Pin struggled due to poor battery life, slow response times, and an overambitious drive to replace smartphones.

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In contrast, single-purpose voice recording wearables such as the Plaud NotePin and the Vocci smart ring found success by narrowing their scope to background voice transcription, summarization, and task management. By combining desktop robots with wearable context tracking, Lingverse is taking a different gamble, betting that ambient passive observation across home and mobile environments can deliver the practical utility that early AI pins promised.

Lingverse has yet to share pricing and availability details for the iKairos. Interested buyers can join a waitlist on the company’s website.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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