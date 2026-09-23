Meta launches smart glasses designed by K-Pop star LISA

Meta revealed a whole bunch of new devices at its annual Connect conference earlier today. The company launched a fresh lineup of its mainline smart glasses, new style choices for its in-house entry-level glasses, a stylish new pair of VR glasses, pretty audio glasses, and even gave us a glimpse of its cute and AI-powered Charm device. But the biggest draw, or, to put it more accurately, potentially the hottest seller, was a custom edition designed in partnership with K-pop icon LISA.

The music sensation made a virtual appearance at the launch event and detailed the special case charms that come with the Meta Glasses by LISA collection. While looking at these charms, I couldn’t stop thinking about the Labubu doll craze, and I think LISA’s global fans will lap them up pretty quickly. The LISA-designed Meta smart glasses come in two styles:

Meta Adventurer LISA Edition, a Moonlit Sky frame with Blush lenses

Meta Capri LISA Edition, an Eclipse cat-eye frame with grey lenses

“Every detail brings you closer to her world, from the custom star adorning the case and temple tips of the frame, to special edition case charms inspired by LISA’s pets (her L-family), to unique digital photocards you unlock with the glasses,” says the company. Surprisingly, the asking price is not too high, as they start at $399 in the US, the same asking price as the Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner collection.

Talking about Kylie Jenner, her custom design collection also gets a new Ivory color option in the Starfire style. The asking price, on the other hand, remains the same at $99 for shoppers in the US. The entry-level Meta Glasses also get some love, landing two new styles of their own, named Capri and Nova. More importantly, Meta also announced that its in-house smart glasses without any third-party fashion house branding will finally be available in more markets across the world.

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In case you’re curious about the tech specs of the LISA-designed smart glasses, here you go:

