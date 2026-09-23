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Meta launches smart glasses designed by K-Pop star LISA

The Meta Glasses by LISA collection starts at $399 in the US, with support for prescription lenses in tow.

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Meta Glasses by LISA
Meta

Meta revealed a whole bunch of new devices at its annual Connect conference earlier today. The company launched a fresh lineup of its mainline smart glasses, new style choices for its in-house entry-level glasses, a stylish new pair of VR glasses, pretty audio glasses, and even gave us a glimpse of its cute and AI-powered Charm device. But the biggest draw, or, to put it more accurately, potentially the hottest seller, was a custom edition designed in partnership with K-pop icon LISA.

Meta Glasses by LISA
Meta

The music sensation made a virtual appearance at the launch event and detailed the special case charms that come with the Meta Glasses by LISA collection. While looking at these charms, I couldn’t stop thinking about the Labubu doll craze, and I think LISA’s global fans will lap them up pretty quickly. The LISA-designed Meta smart glasses come in two styles:

  • Meta Adventurer LISA Edition, a Moonlit Sky frame with Blush lenses
  • Meta Capri LISA Edition, an Eclipse cat-eye frame with grey lenses
Meta Glasses by LISA
Meta

“Every detail brings you closer to her world, from the custom star adorning the case and temple tips of the frame, to special edition case charms inspired by LISA’s pets (her L-family), to unique digital photocards you unlock with the glasses,” says the company. Surprisingly, the asking price is not too high, as they start at $399 in the US, the same asking price as the Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner collection.

Meta Glasses by LISA
Meta

Talking about Kylie Jenner, her custom design collection also gets a new Ivory color option in the Starfire style. The asking price, on the other hand, remains the same at $99 for shoppers in the US. The entry-level Meta Glasses also get some love, landing two new styles of their own, named Capri and Nova. More importantly, Meta also announced that its in-house smart glasses without any third-party fashion house branding will finally be available in more markets across the world.

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In case you’re curious about the tech specs of the LISA-designed smart glasses, here you go:

In the BoxMeta Capri LISA Edition glasses, foldable charging case, charm, cleaning cloth, reference guide, prescription lenses guide (USB-C charging cable not included)
ShapeCateye
Frame ColorEclipse
Frame MaterialInjected
Lens ColorGrey
Lens TreatmentSun
Prescription SupportPrescription ready (-12.00 to +2.25 total power)
DimensionsHinge to hinge: 128 mm

Lens height: 40 mm

Lens width: 49 mm

Bridge width: 22 mm

Temple length: 145 mm
WeightDevice: 56 g

Charging case: 203 g
Recommended AgeDesigned for ages 13+
Camera Resolution12 MP ultra-wide with 100° FOV
Image Acquisition3024 x 4032 pixels
Video Resolution3K Ultra HD @ 30fps

1080p+ @ 30fps / 60fps

720p+ @ 120fps
Video Capture ModesHyperlapse, Slow motion
SpeakersDiscreet open-ear audio with Adaptive Volume
Microphones6-mic system (2 on nose pads, 2 on temple arm, 2 on front frame)
Audio PerformanceLoudness & bass: 77.55 dB(C)
Battery Life (Frames)Over 8 hours
Battery Life (Case)Up to 40 additional hours with fully charged case
Internal Storage32 GB Flash storage (1000+ photos, 100+ 30-second videos)
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6 Triband (2.4 / 5 / 6 GHz)
BluetoothBluetooth 5.4 and BLE
OS CompatibilityiOS 17+, Android 10+
Warranty12-month manufacturer defect warranty via EssilorLuxottica
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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