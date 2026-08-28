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Meta patent shows a hardware kill switch for its camera glasses. It can’t come sooner.

Meta is patenting a way to physically disable smart glasses cameras.

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The front of the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Meta’s smart glasses have a nickname now, and it’s not a compliment. People are calling them “pervert glasses,” a label earned through months of secret filming, harassment, and creeps using the camera to record strangers without consent. Now Meta appears to have a fix in the works. Buried in a newly granted patent is Meta’s possible answer, and it’s about time.

What Meta’s new patent promises

The patent describes a “hardware privacy mute circuit,” filed earlier this year and granted just last week. It never names Meta’s glasses directly, but the illustrations look unmistakably like the Ray-Ban partnership currently on shelves.

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The idea is a physical switch that cuts power to the camera sensor itself, not a setting buried in software. That’s important because a hardware kill switch can’t be hacked, unlike everything Meta has tried so far. The company calls this “tamper-resistant privacy controls that cannot be compromised through software exploits,” which is a fancy way of saying nobody can trick their way past it.

Accessories, Sunglasses, Glasses
Ray-Ban

Why Meta needed this fix yesterday

Right now, the only warning sign is a small LED that lights up while recording, and people have spent months finding ways around it. Some cover it with a sticker. Others exploit an even sneakier trick by starting a recording first, then covering the light afterward, so bystanders never see it lit at all.

Meta just started closing that specific loophole this week by pushing an update that kills the recording the moment the LED gets covered mid-clip. It’s a real fix, but it’s still software-based. People might eventually find a clever workaround for this.

However, a kill switch built into the hardware itself is the only version that may actually protect the privacy of bystanders. So, until this patent concept is integrated into the actual product, the Meta glasses stay exactly as trustworthy as the person wearing them, which, lately, hasn’t been reassuring.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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