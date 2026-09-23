Meta VR Glasses slap a sexy 5K screen on your face with hologram calls

Meta has just introduced a new kind of smart glasses, and they are arguably the most stylish pair the company has ever made. Say hello to the Meta VR glasses, which combine virtual reality with plenty of other tricks, including an onboard agent, support for holographic calls, and a virtual keyboard that you can place on any surface.

On the computing side of things, they can link up with a Mac or Windows PC wirelessly or over USB-C, with support for full-color passthrough viewing. They are ready for over 75 games at launch, which can all be enjoyed using just hand gestures. They will also support the full Meta Quest games library, and hundreds of other titles via XBOX Cloud Gaming, with full support for third-party controllers.

The most intriguing part of these glasses is the full-body holographic avatars. Meta says these are “photorealistic digital versions of you, including your real-time expressions and reactions, for hands-free video calling on Meta VR Glasses.” Even if the person on the other end is attending the call on a PC or phone, they will still be able to see your holographic avatar on the screen, irrespective of the video calling app they are using.

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Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Reality Elite processor, these glasses also support 45W wired top-up and enable three hours of continuous high-resolution media playback per charge. Meta says these are the first IMAX Enhanced-certified VR devices of their kind out there, and they will enable a fully immersive 3D viewing experience for a select bunch of films and TV shows.

“Meta VR Glasses feature a 5K Infinite Display built on micro-OLED panels, with 37 pixels per degree, delivering stunning clarity and detail — great for text legibility,” says the company. The entire operating system is woven around the built-in AI agent, but you can navigate through the software experience using head gestures, hand gestures, or even eye movement.

Meta is aggressively positioning its new hardware as an entertainment powerhouse, rounding up heavy hitters like Prime Video, YouTube, AMC+, and Tubi. Moreover, Peacock, HBO Max, and Paramount+ are bringing their 3D media catalogs to a VR headset for the very first time.

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