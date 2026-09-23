Meta’s Muse AI agent is coming to its smart glasses, and it can see and act for you

Meta’s Connect 2026 event was a busy one. The company unveiled the new Meta VR Glasses, which are five times lighter than the Meta Quest 3, and its first Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses with open-ear audio built into every pair. It also introduced the Muse Charm, a pocket-sized device built for chatting with your Muse.

Apart from the hardware, the company also spent a lot of time on its Muse AI agent. One of the announcements that caught my attention was that Muse is finally making its way to its smart glasses. If you own a pair of Meta glasses, this is the update you should be excited about.

What makes Muse AI so special?

Meta launched Muse only a few weeks back, and it has already picked up several new tricks. Unlike a regular voice assistant, Muse lets you have long, detailed conversations while it completes tasks in the background. You can even customize its voice by describing what you want, whether that’s a faster pace or a specific accent.

Muse is also getting its own email address, and on the Mac, it can now control any app with your permission. Meta has added a long list of new connectors, including Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora, Instacart, Notion, and GitHub, so Muse can shop, plan, and work on your behalf.

When is Muse coming to your glasses?

Over the coming months, Meta will bring Muse to its AI glasses, giving you hands-free access to your agent. You can wake it up by simply saying its name.

The best part is that Muse can understand what you’re looking at, so you don’t have to describe it. Spot a product on a store shelf, a flier on a wall, or a long list of school supplies, and Muse can take action for you.

Recommended Videos

I think this is where AI glasses finally start to make sense. Instead of pulling out your phone, you can look, ask, and let your agent take care of the rest.