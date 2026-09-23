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Meta’s Muse Charm puts an AI assistant on your keychain, no phone required

The tiny device is designed to give you instant access to Muse without the distractions that come with pulling out your phone.

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Meta muse charm
Meta

Remember the Tamagotchi, the little egg-shaped digital pet that everyone carried around in the 90s? Meta seems to remember it too, because its latest gadget looks a lot like one. 

At the Meta Connect event, along with showcasing its new Meta VR glasses and camera-less Ray-Bans, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also showed off Muse Charm, a tiny handheld device built for talking to your Muse AI agent.

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The Charm has a similar shape and size as the Tamagotchi, but instead of a digital pet, its modern display shows your Muse AI agent. From some angles, it looks like a stopwatch.

What can Muse Charm do?

According to Zuckerberg, Meta has packed the entire Muse experience into a device small enough to hang from your keychain. That includes the real-time voice and avatar tech, so your AI agent is always ready to chat.

Meta muse charm stage demo
Meta

Using it is simple. Tap the fingerprint sensor in the corner to start talking right away. There’s no need to unlock your phone or open an app. Zuckerberg says that if you’re not wearing glasses, the Charm is by far the fastest way to talk to your Muse and show it what’s going on around you.

When can you get your hands on it?

Muse Charm isn’t quite finished yet. Meta has only built a handful of units so far, and the team still needs to finalize the finishing material and component layout. That said, Zuckerberg called playing with it “absolutely joyful,” which sounds promising.

Meta muse charm front
Meta

The good news is that Meta plans to ship Muse Charm in December, just in time for the holidays. Meta hasn’t shared pricing yet, but you can sign up for email updates on the Muse Charm website.

Personally, I love the idea of an AI assistant I can reach without pulling out my phone and getting sucked into notifications. If Meta nails the details, Muse Charm could become the Tamagotchi of the AI era.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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