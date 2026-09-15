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Meta’s next smart glasses could ditch the camera to win back your trust

Meta may be ready to tackle smart glasses privacy concerns by ditching the camera.

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Meta Ray Ban Glasses
Meta

Meta’s smart glasses have had a rough time earning trust. Ever since they launched, people have used them to record others without so much as a heads-up, and a cottage industry has popped up to help wearers disable the recording light so they can film people without anyone noticing. 

On top of that, there’s growing unease over Meta using footage captured by these glasses to train its AI without users’ consent. It looks like Meta might finally be doing something about the backlash. According to a report from The Information, Meta is developing a pair of smart glasses that skip the camera altogether.

🚨 Exclusive: Meta is preparing to launch a new pair of smart glasses this fall — and this one won’t have cameras.

The glasses, internally codenamed Luna, could be unveiled as soon as next week at Meta’s annual Connect developer conference.

— Jyoti Mann (@jyoti_mann1) September 15, 2026

Why is Meta going camera-free now?

The new glasses are internally codenamed Luna, and the timing checks out. Scrutiny over smart glasses and their recording capabilities has only grown, with many places restricting Meta AI glasses over piracy concerns. Dropping the camera sidesteps a lot of that controversy in one move, and it could finally make wearing smart glasses in public feel a lot less awkward.

The front of the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What can Luna actually do?

Even without a camera, Luna isn’t short on features. The glasses reportedly pack six built-in microphones, letting you talk to Meta’s AI chatbot and Muse, the company’s newly launched consumer AI agent, completely hands-free.

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There’s also a side button for quickly summoning Meta AI, along with speakers similar to the ones on Meta’s current models. Meta could unveil Luna as soon as next Wednesday and Thursday at its Connect developer conference, with shipments reportedly targeted for October. 

Is Meta cooking up something else?

Camera-free glasses aren’t the only thing on Meta’s plate. Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg and CTO Andrew Bosworth reportedly decided to showcase hologram-like video calls during a demo of the company’s upcoming Phoenix AR glasses, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Meta is also preparing a major demo of its AR glasses that could make video calls look radically different.

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg and CTO Andrew Bosworth decided to showcase hologram-like video calls during a demo of its upcoming AR glasses Phoenix, according to a…

— Jyoti Mann (@jyoti_mann1) September 15, 2026

We’ll find out more once Connect kicks off next week.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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