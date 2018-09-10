Digital Trends
Montblanc Summit 2 will be first watch with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip

Christian de Looper
By

Qualcomm has finally announced a follow-up to the Snapdragon 2100 Wear chip that powered the last generation of Wear OS smartwatches, and it’s called the Snapdragon Wear 3100. And now we know of at least one device that will feature the new chip — the Montblanc Summit 2.

Unfortunately, very little is known about what the Montblanc Summit 2 has to offer under the hood at this point — apart from the fact that it will feature the new chip. We do, however, have an idea of the watch’s design given the fact that the device was present at the unveiling of the Snapdragon Wear 3100.

Like the original Montblanc Summit, the watch is aimed at offering a premium design with smartwatch features built into it. While the original features a single crown, the new device also boasts two buttons on either side of that crown — which should make for better control. The Montblanc Summit 2 also boasts Google’s revamped Wear OS, which is aimed at offering more information in an easier-to-use interface.

Like the previous Montblanc Summit, the Montblanc Summit 2 is built as a fashion-focused watch, and because of its premium design and strong build, it’ll likely come at a steep price — the Montblanc Summit came in at almost $1,000, which is quite a price to pay for a watch that may be out of date in a few years.

Because the new watch features the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, the device should be a little better on battery life than its predecessor. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 in general is aimed at offering far improved battery life through a low-power co-processor, which kicks in when the watch is on in the background. The Montblanc Summit 2 may be the first watch to feature the new processor, but it certainly won’t be the only one — we’re expecting other manufacturers to announce watches with the new processor in the coming weeks and months. Unlike the Summit 2, they’ll probably be a little cheaper, too.

The Montblanc Summit 2 will be available for purchase in October, at which point we should have a better idea of what it has to offer and exactly how much it will cost. We’ll update this article as we hear more.

