Nothing might be taking on Meta with its own smart glasses

Nothing has already made a name for itself with smartphones, earbuds, and other accessories that look a little different from everything else on the market. Now, the company may be preparing to add another product category to its lineup: smart glasses.

According to Roland Quandt, who shared the details on Bluesky, Nothing is working on two different types of smart glasses. One will reportedly focus on audio, letting you listen to music and take calls, while the other could offer a built-in camera, ChatGPT integration, and translation features. While Nothing hasn’t officially confirmed either product, the leak gives us an early idea of what the company might be planning.

Nothing’s first pair could replace your earbuds

The first pair of smart glasses will reportedly focus on audio, letting you listen to music, take calls, and use your smartphone’s voice assistant. So, if you’re heading out for a walk and want to listen to your favorite playlist or take a quick call, you could do so without putting on earbuds or reaching for your phone. Interestingly, the glasses are also expected to feature photochromic lenses that automatically darken in sunlight and clear up indoors. This means you wouldn’t necessarily have to keep switching between regular glasses and sunglasses throughout the day.

This model doesn’t appear to have a camera, which could appeal to people who want glasses that handle music, calls, and a few everyday tasks without adding too many features.

A second pair could bring ChatGPT into the picture

The second pair sounds a little more ambitious. According to Quandt, it will offer the same functionality as the audio-focused model, but with a built-in camera, ChatGPT integration, and translation support. While the leak doesn’t go into much detail about the camera, it could potentially let you capture photos and videos without taking out your smartphone. ChatGPT integration is another interesting addition, although we don’t know exactly how Nothing plans to implement it or what you’ll be able to do with it. Translation support could also come in handy, particularly when traveling abroad or speaking to someone in a different language. However, it’s unclear whether the glasses will offer real-time translation or how the feature will work.

For now, we still don’t know much about Nothing’s rumored smart glasses, including their design, pricing, and availability. We also don’t know when the company plans to officially unveil them, assuming they make it to market. Still, it’ll be interesting to see what Nothing comes up with, especially given its history of experimenting with distinctive product designs. With two different models reportedly in the works, the company could have something for people who just want the basics, as well as those looking for a little more functionality.