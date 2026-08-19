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One of the most controversial federal agencies is banning workers from using Meta smart glasses

ICE is worried Meta smart glasses could record sensitive information, even as the Department of Homeland Security explores smart glasses of its own

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Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses shown in-hand at the Meta event.
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses shown in-hand at the Meta event. Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has banned employees from wearing Meta smart glasses in federal workplaces over concerns that they could capture sensitive information and undermine privacy or legal protections, according to The New York Times. The rule applies to everyone at ICE, not only agents working in the field.

ICE is effectively treating personally owned smart glasses like unauthorized body cameras. That fits its existing policy restricting recordings made by personnel while performing official duties.

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There’s an awkward bit of timing here. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) fiscal 2027 budget includes funding for an operational smart-glasses prototype designed to support biometric identification during immigration enforcement. The glasses are part of a broader $7.5 million request for new technologies and analytics tools supporting ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Why ICE wants them off the job

Meta’s glasses can record video and audio using a camera built into the frame, with a blinking white light indicating when recording is active. Newer versions also include Meta AI, while some models add a small display visible to the wearer.

Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 Smart Glasses
Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 Smart Glasses Meta

That’s a difficult combination inside a workplace handling sensitive information. ICE says the glasses could unintentionally capture or transmit material employees aren’t authorized to record.

Other institutions have already reached similar conclusions as privacy concerns around smart glasses grow. New York banned Meta smart glasses in state court buildings over concerns about covert recording, while some private businesses have prohibited them too.

Why DHS still wants smart glasses

DHS is interested in a version it can control. Its fiscal 2027 budget includes smart-glasses prototypes intended to give immigration enforcement personnel real-time information and biometric identification capabilities in the field.

The distinction is fairly clear from a policy standpoint. ICE is blocking personally owned consumer hardware capable of recording on the job, while DHS is exploring equipment built specifically for enforcement.

That still leaves Meta and other smart-glasses makers with an uncomfortable problem. The closer these products get to ordinary eyewear, the harder it becomes for everyone else to treat them like ordinary glasses.

Accessories, Glasses, Person
Digital Trends

What this says about smart glasses

For ICE employees, Meta’s glasses are now off-limits in federal workplaces regardless of whether someone actually intends to use the camera.

That boundary could become more important as cameras disappear into products designed to look increasingly like normal glasses. Something sold as everyday consumer tech can become restricted recording equipment the moment it crosses into a courtroom, office, or other sensitive space.

ICE has now drawn that line clearly. Meta may have a much bigger challenge if more workplaces decide to draw it in exactly the same place.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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