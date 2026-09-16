Persona wants its AI band to become the assistant you always have with you

Personal AI devices don’t have a great track record so far. The Humane AI Pin was the first big disaster. Even after raising hundreds of millions of dollars, the pin never really took off. Rabbit R1 was another interesting project that focused on AI actions, but it couldn’t deliver on its promises.

Now, a new brand called Persona is entering the space with an AI wristband that, similar to Rabbit, wants to perform actions for you. Whether it can deliver on its promises remains to be seen, but the product looks interesting, and here’s everything it promises to do.

What is Persona actually building?

Persona just raised $5 million to build a new way for us to interact with AI, and its first product is the Persona Band. You talk to it, and it can make calls, book appointments, and send messages for you. It figures out what needs to happen and then checks back with you before doing anything, either with a quick voice reply or a simple tap.

Which features make the band stand out?

The wristband packs in more than just voice commands. It uses two microphones designed to pick up even a whisper, so you don’t have to talk loudly or repeat yourself in a crowded room. It can store up to two days of activity without needing your phone nearby, so you are not tied to carrying your device everywhere to stay connected.

NEW: Persona built an AI wristband that can make calls, book appointments, and send messages for you.



You just talk to it, then approve what it wants to do with your voice or a tap.



-Makes calls, books appointments and handles messages

-Two microphones are designed to catch a… pic.twitter.com/5LcMd7GROY — Ritwik Pavan (@ritwikpavan) September 16, 2026

Battery life is rated at three days, and a full charge takes only 30 minutes, so you are rarely without it for long. There is also a one-tap mute that instantly switches on privacy mode, and the band supports more than 120 languages, making it useful well beyond English speakers.

Preorders for the Persona band start at $179. Given how the Humane Pin and Rabbit played out, it’s fair to stay a little skeptical, but head to Persona’s website if you want to reserve one and read more.