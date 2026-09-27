PNOE’s new smart mask won’t make you look like Bane, and it gets smarter, too

If you have ever wondered how many calories your body needs or what kind of workouts suit you best, the answer might be hiding in your breath. PNOE, a Massachusetts-based startup, is launching the PNOE 2.0 on October 1st, and you can now take the test on your own.

The device can track the oxygen your body uses and the carbon dioxide it releases. PNOE then uses those readings to guide your diet and workouts and, hopefully, help you stay healthy for longer.

How easy is it to use?

As TechCrunch reports, CEO Apostolos Atsalakis says you just strap on the mask, hit a button, take a seat, and breathe for eight minutes. “That’s it. It’s that easy,” he said.

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That’s a big deal. Breath-based metabolic tests are over 100 years old and remain the most trusted way to check VO₂ max. The catch is that they needed large, pricey machines, so mostly athletes and hospital patients got to try them. Even PNOE’s older model needed a trained professional. Since the new version runs itself, it could pop up in gyms with no specialists on hand, and maybe even at your local pharmacy.

The mask tracks 23 health markers, such as your VO₂ max, the calories you burn while resting, and how easily your body moves between using fat and carbs for fuel. It’s also more compact, and with fewer components, there’s less that can go wrong. Hygiene fans will be happy too. The electronics pop off the silicone mask, so everyone gets a mask of their own.

Can you buy one for yourself?

Sadly, no. PNOĒ doesn’t sell to regular buyers. Instead, it partners with places like Equinox, Four Seasons hotels, and the NBA, so you’ll have to visit one of them to try it. Those businesses pay a monthly subscription that ranges from $400 to more than $1,000.

Keep in mind that the FDA hasn’t cleared the device, and PNOE won’t give you medical advice. Atsalakis sees it as a wellness gadget, similar to a smart scale. Still, if your smartwatch‘s fitness estimates leave you wanting more, your next gym visit might get a lot more interesting.