Rogbid’s $70 smart glasses with 39-day battery life sound almost too good to be true

Smart glasses aren’t exactly an affordable piece of tech. They usually cost hundreds of dollars to put a computer on your face. Rogbid, on the other hand, is just asking for $69.99 and is somehow throwing in a 39-day battery claim in the deal.

The new Rogbid VisionW are a pair of AI smart glasses built around Bluetooth audio, voice assistants, and interchangeable frame designs. Rogbid calls them a “3-in-1” product and shows three different styles, ranging from chunky dark Wayfarer-style frames to a slimmer half-rim design with clear lenses.

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Rogbid doesn’t clearly specify whether your $69.99 actually includes all three frame options in the box, so I wouldn’t count those extra looks as guaranteed just yet.

The 39-day battery claim has an asterisk

The VisionW packs a 200mAh battery and charges magnetically, which sounds fairly ordinary for lightweight smart eyewear. But the 39-day battery figure is definitely a headline-grabbing feature. What the company doesn’t explain is whether that represents standby time, some ultra-light usage scenario, or actual everyday operation. Until Rogbid provides clearer testing conditions, we’ll just have to take their word for it, with a little skepticism.

Still, the battery life claim is pretty impressive even if it gets remotely close to that number. The VisionW connects over Bluetooth for calls and audio, with Rogbid advertising 3D surround sound alongside an AI voice assistant capable of accessing ChatGPT, Grok, and other large language models. The lenses also offer UV and blue-light protection.

At the moment, no camera is listed on Rogbid’s spec sheet, which basically puts these on the audio-and-assistant side of the smart glasses market. You’re giving up photography, video recording, and visual AI features in exchange for a simpler piece of eyewear, but at least you’re not getting called a creep for this one.

$70 brings the whole package together

The stripped-back nature of these smart glasses is understandable considering the price tag. Rogbid currently lists the VisionW for $69.99, putting them far below many of the better-known smart glasses on the market, like the Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

While the category has been rapidly moving toward more capable displays, cameras, and sophisticated AI features, these improvements are often accompanied by prices several times higher. You could easily buy another smartphone with that kind of money. But that’s not what Rogbid is going for, and the unintrusive hardware paired with approachable pricing does make it a little more attractive to first time smart glasses buyers.