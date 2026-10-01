 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Samsung’s Gemini-powered AI glasses could hit shelves in November

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung x Warby Parker smart glasses
Samsung / Digital Trends

Samsung’s first AI glasses are finally getting closer to store shelves. According to The Korea Herald, a Samsung official has confirmed that the company plans to launch its Intelligent Eyewear in November, although pricing is still under wraps.

We first saw the glasses at Google I/O in May, where Google showed off the Android XR platform and its work with Samsung, Qualcomm, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker. Samsung later gave us a much better look at the hardware during Galaxy Unpacked in July. Until now, however, the company had only committed to a fall release.

Accessories, Glasses, Sunglasses
Samsung / Digital Trends

Samsung is following Meta’s display-less formula

The first model skips a built-in display. Cameras and microphones capture what is happening around you, while Gemini handles the AI side through a connected Galaxy phone. Responses are delivered through speakers inside the frame.

Recommended Videos

Gemini can answer questions about what you are looking at, provide navigation help, translate conversations, summarize messages, and assist with calls. Samsung has also shown Gentle Monster and Warby Parker designs. Weight is another part of Samsung’s pitch. The company has called the glasses lighter than most AI eyewear, while Korean reports suggest it may undercut the 51-gram base Ray-Ban Meta by up to 5 grams.

The camera brings an obvious privacy problem

Camera-equipped glasses continue to make people uncomfortable. An iPhone app designed to warn users when smart glasses may be nearby climbed to No. 3 on the U.S. paid App Store chart earlier this year. A YouGov survey also found that 54% of Americans consider filming and sharing strangers in public without consent usually or always unacceptable.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio
Meta

Even Meta has started exploring what AI glasses look like without a camera. The company recently introduced the Ray-Ban Meta Audio, which drops the camera entirely while keeping features such as audio, calls, and AI assistance.

Samsung, meanwhile, is keeping the camera and trying to address the issue with safeguards. An external LED will indicate when recording is active, while the camera can shut down if the light is obscured. Wear detection can also disable the camera when the glasses are removed. Meta has already adopted similar protections after people found ways to tamper with the recording light on its camera-equipped glasses, while Apple has reportedly spent extra time refining its own smart glasses partly over privacy concerns.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Congratulations, Apple. The new AirPods are only mostly unrepairable now
AirPods 5 end a decade of 0 out of 10 repairability scores, but the charging case keeps the celebration very small
Gun, Weapon

Apple has finally dragged AirPods repairability above zero.

iFixit gave the new AirPods 5 a 2 out of 10, which is still dreadful by almost any reasonable standard. For AirPods, though, it’s progress. Previous generations spent years pinned at zero thanks to sealed batteries and construction that made repair more destructive than practical.

Read more
Mobvoi’s TicNote Watch wants to take notes for you.
TicNote Watch records conversations, transcribes them, and turns them into AI summaries.
Mobvoi TicNote Watch on a person&apos;s wrist

AI-powered voice recorders have started appearing in some unusual form factors. We have already seen the Vocci smart ring put a recorder on your finger, while the Flowtica Scribe hides similar note-taking smarts inside a fairly ordinary pen.

Mobvoi is putting the same idea somewhere that arguably makes a little more sense: in a smartwatch. The new TicNote Watch is designed to record conversations, turn them into transcripts, and generate AI summaries without requiring a phone to start capturing audio.

Read more
Apple’s new CEO wants to launch more products, and at a quicker pace
Ternus is pushing for more products, shorter timelines, and fewer management layers.
Apple executive leadership

Apple tends to bunch its biggest product announcements into a few familiar periods each year. New CEO John Ternus reportedly wants to shorten the gaps between them and put new hardware in front of customers more often.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Ternus has been discussing ways to shorten the path from development to launch while giving Apple’s hardware teams more freedom to try new product categories. Product teams are already being asked to shorten development cycles, although employees reportedly expect any major change to Apple’s launch process to happen gradually.

Read more