Snap launches SPECS, its big bet on glasses as the next computer

Snap is taking another swing at the idea that glasses could become the next computer. The company has officially introduced SPECS, a pair of augmented reality glasses with an AI-native operating system designed to put digital information directly into the wearer’s view. Unlike some AR experiments that need a separate computing puck or tether, SPECS packs its computing hardware directly into the glasses.

And this isn’t just Snapchat with a fancy pair of frames. SPECS can handle navigation, real-time translation, entertainment, fitness, education, shopping, and even productivity. Users can get directions overlaid onto the real world, translate conversations into subtitles across 60 languages, stream content onto a virtual 115-inch display, and wirelessly connect the glasses to a computer for a larger workspace.

The real trick is SPECS Intelligence

The more interesting part of the announcement is SPECS Intelligence, Snap’s new anticipatory AI service. Rather than waiting for a question, it is designed to understand a user’s goals, priorities, relationships and routines from the apps they choose to connect, then surface useful information when it matters. That could mean preparing someone for an upcoming meeting or pulling together flight, hotel and dinner details before a trip.

The AI works across iPhone, Mac and SPECS, meaning the glasses are essentially another window into the same personal context. Ask about a day while wearing SPECS, and the idea is to get a briefing, schedule information, and meeting preparation without digging through half a dozen apps. The iOS preview is available now in the U.S. for users aged 18 and over, while the fuller Mac experience is coming through an invitation-only early-access program.

Privacy is also a major part of the pitch. Snap says SPECS does not use facial recognition, does not continuously record the surrounding world, and uses an external LED when photos, video, or audio are being captured. For SPECS Intelligence, connected personal content isn’t used to train Snap’s AI models or serve personalized ads.

SPECS is ambitious, but it isn’t exactly pocket change

Snap is positioning SPECS as a genuine computing platform rather than simply another pair of smart glasses. Developers can build AR experiences through Lens Studio, while enterprise partners including NVIDIA, AWS and Salesforce are exploring hands-free uses in workplaces such as factories, retail floors and field operations.

The glasses are available to preorder for $2,195, with a $200 refundable deposit, and shipping is expected later this fall in the U.S., U.K. and France. A new cellular charging case, which provides four additional charges and cellular connectivity, brings the U.S. Connected Case bundle to $2,395.

At that price, SPECS is very much an early look at where Snap thinks computing is headed, rather than a mass-market phone replacement. But the interesting bit is the combination of AR plus anticipatory AI. If SPECS Intelligence can genuinely figure out what matters before being asked, Snap may have found a more compelling reason to wear a computer on the face than simply taking hands-free selfies