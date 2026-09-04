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SwitchBot’s AI MindClip is ready to ship, and early buyers can grab it for just $100

After previewing the screenless AI note-taker at CES earlier this year, SwitchBot has finally launched the MindClip at IFA 2026 with early bird pricing and six months of free Pro access.

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SwitchBot AI MindClip featured
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

SwitchBot first previewed its screenless AI note-taking wearable, the MindClip, at CES earlier this year, but held back pricing and availability details. Now, the company has officially launched the device at IFA 2026 in Berlin, filling in the missing information around its release date, final specs, and price.

From CES preview to retail shelves

The SwitchBot AI MindClip is available now through the company’s web store in Gray and White colorways. While standard retail pricing is set at $119.99 in the US, early buyers can score a $20 discount until September 17 and get six months of Pro subscription for free. Purchases made after that date revert to the full price and drop the included Pro trial down to a single month.

SwitchBot AI MindClip on black background.
SwitchBot

The free tier offers 300 minutes of AI transcription out of the box. Heavy users can upgrade to the Pro plan for $15.99 a month to get 1,200 transcription minutes, or jump to an Unlimited plan for $239.99 per year.

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SwitchBot has also confirmed final hardware specs that have changed slightly from the CES preview. The company says the AI MindClip weighs 16.8g, making it lighter than the 18g estimate shared in Las Vegas. The clip packs 64GB of local storage, offers a 3m near-field recording range, and is rated for up to 20 hours of continuous use on a single charge.

Powered by Alibaba Cloud’s Qwen speech and RAG models, the device can handle voiceprint identification and speaker separation to organize multi-person conversations, automatically extracting structured to-dos when docked. Tasks sync directly into Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, and SwitchBot’s E-Ink Home Dashboard, while an OpenAPI CLI hook allows transcripts to feed into custom workflow tools like Codex. To address privacy concerns, the hardware includes a blinking status LED and encrypted file transfers.

The ambient AI hardware landscape expands

SwitchBot’s AI MindClip arrives at a time when the ambient AI wearable space is getting increasingly crowded with hardware spanning various shapes and sizes. Instead of competing for screen time, these devices want to sit quietly on your body to capture context and build a searchable digital memory of your day. We have seen similar devices push into different form factors, including the Sandbar Stream Ring that transcribes notes via tap gestures or the Ordo camera-equipped earbuds aimed at hands-free recall.

The momentum around context-aware hardware was on full display at IFA. Singapore-based startup Lingverse also showcased its vision in the form of iKairos, a modular AI companion that can transition between a desktop robot and a wearable necklace. While devices like the Ordo earbuds or the Lingverse iKairos rely on novel form factors and custom interaction loops, SwitchBot is taking a more direct path with the MindClip by focusing on screenless transcription, task automation, and direct calendar integrations.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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