The Apple Watch could get outrageouly expensive with new premium models planned

Apple already sells some very expensive smartwatches, but it may be preparing to push the ceiling even higher. According to Bloomberg’s latest Power On newsletter, the company is considering new premium Apple Watch models that would sit beyond the current Ultra and Hermès variants.

That could get expensive very quickly. The most expensive current-generation model Apple sells is the Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 3 at $1,399. Even without the Hermès branding, the standard Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $799.

What would an even more premium Apple Watch look like?

For now, that part remains unclear. Apple could simply take the Hermès route and offer more expensive materials, exclusive finishes, or bands around largely familiar hardware. A more interesting possibility would be an entirely new tier above the Ultra, with additional features or health sensors reserved for Apple’s most expensive watches.

Previous reports have suggested that the 2026 Apple Watch lineup could get improved biosensing hardware, better power efficiency, and a redesigned high-end model. A new blood-pressure-related feature is also said to be under FDA review, although there is no indication yet that any of these upgrades would be exclusive to a premium version. The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 4 itself could also get slightly more expensive than the current $799 model as component costs continue to rise.

Apple is looking well beyond the current Watch lineup

The premium models are only one part of a much wider rethink. Apple is also considering screen-free fitness wearables, cheaper options below the Watch SE, and different display sizes and shapes. Even a round Apple Watch has been explored, although Bloomberg says that idea is unlikely to reach the market.

The upcoming Series 12 and Ultra 4 are expected to remain more familiar, bringing a long-awaited performance boost alongside new health and fitness features, colors, bands, and potentially the return of a ceramic case.

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Apple has not settled on what its redesigned Watch family will ultimately look like, and there is no word yet on when these premium models could arrive.