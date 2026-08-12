The Pixel Watch 5 looks familiar, but it can now keep tabs on your blood pressure and insulin resistance

It’s that day of the year again. Google has announced its latest set of hardware, including the new Pixel 11 lineup, and, alongside the Gemini-infused smartphones, a new smartwatch that will remain on the shelves for the rest of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Introducing the Google Pixel Watch 5, featuring a familiar round face, a snappier chip, and two health monitoring features that might be enough to sell potential buyers on the device: Blood Pressure Trends and Insulin Resistance Trends (or metabolic health).

So what changes did Google make in the watch’s hardware?

Google kept the circular silhouette intact, so nothing here should spook Pixel Watch 4 owners. The new model comes in 41mm and 45mm cases, weighing 31 grams and 36.7 grams, both wrapped in 100% recycled aluminum and topped with Gorilla Glass 5.

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Four standard finishes return: Obsidian, Fog, and Olive with a new Satin Pyrite casing across both sizes, plus a Champagne Gold and Canyon combo limited to the 41mm, while a Stephen Curry special edition lands exclusively on the 45mm case.

Coming to the screen, the Actua 360 display peaks at 3,000 nits (same as Pixel Watch 4). Under the hood, Google swapped in a Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated chip, which, combined with the Cortex-M55 co-processor, offers roughly 20% faster performance.

While the Watch 5 ships with 64GB of onboard storage (up from 32GB on the Watch 4), the watch runs Wear OS 7.0 out of the box. Yes, the smartwatch doesn’t add any new physical sensors, but it leverages Google’s updated health-tracking models to present the data in entirely new ways.

How does the new Insulin Resistance Trends feature work?

Doubling down on the health and fitness-related features, the Pixel Watch 5 ships with Health Guardian, an umbrella term that combines tracking for irregular heart rhythm, abnormal heart rate swings, and loss of pulse, a feature no other smartwatch offers.

The headline addition, in my opinion, is monthly Blood Pressure Trends and non-invasive Insulin Resistance Trends. These are estimated from pulse wave and movement data instead of a cuff or a blood draw.

Google states that these trend reports should help you understand the biological signals that offer early visibility into cardiovascular strain and metabolic shifts before they manifest into something serious. It’s worth flagging that these features will arrive in September.

Beyond that, Google is leaning heavily into Gemini-driven health and fitness guidance with the Google Health Coach (accessible via Google Health Premium). It acts as a 24/7 personal coach, building personalized workout plans for you and presenting sleep and health trends into actionable insights.

Then there’s a new Breathing Emergency Detection alert, which is limited to EU markets for now. It can trigger a call for help if oxygen levels crash while you’re unresponsive. Last but not least, the battery life climbs to 30 hours on the 41mm and 40 hours on the 45mm with the display always on, and the included dock refills either model to 50% in about 15 minutes.

The Pixel Watch 5 starts from $499.99 for the 41mm variant. You can pre-order the smartwatch starting today, while general sales begin on August 20, 2026.