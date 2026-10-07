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Ultrahuman Ring gets on-demand heart scans for moments when you feel unwell

The new Heart Scan feature lets eligible Ultrahuman Ring users check their heart rhythm in about a minute whenever something feels off.

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Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Ultrahuman has added a feature called Heart Scan to its smart rings, and it might be one of the more practical health tools to land on a wearable in a while. Powered by FibriCheck, it lets Ring Air and Ring Pro owners check their heart rhythm on demand, and it’s free for eligible users in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

This isn’t Ultrahuman’s first go at heart rhythm tracking. Its AFib Detection PowerPlug arrived in 2024 as the first atrial fibrillation screening tool on a smart ring, and it has analyzed millions of nights of data so far.

Why isn’t overnight monitoring enough?

The tricky part about AFib is that it doesn’t always announce itself. Many people never notice any symptoms, while others get short episodes that fade before a check can catch them.

Ultrahuman fibricheck
Ultrahuman

About 52.6 million people worldwide are estimated to have AFib, and many of them have no idea, and a nightly scan is not always the ideal solution. With this new feature, if your heartbeat feels off during the day, you can check it right away instead of waiting for the ring’s nightly analysis.

Running a scan and sharing the results

You can start the free scan using the Ultrahuman app. You keep still for a minute while the ring records your pulse, and FibriCheck then gives you one of five results: Regular, Possibly irregular, Possible atrial fibrillation, Signal quality too low, or Inconclusive.

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My favorite part is the PDF report. It includes your pulse recording and charts mapping the timing between heartbeats, and you can send it to your doctor. I’d much rather show a doctor real data than try to describe a strange feeling from three days ago.

Ultrahuman heart rhythm report
Ultrahuman

You’ll need app version 4.3.0 on iOS or 3.2.0.0 on Android. The overnight AFib PowerPlug is still a paid add-on, priced at £4.90 a month or £49 a year in the UK, and €5.90 a month or €49 a year in the Eurozone.

Before you rely on it, know that Heart Scan can’t detect heart attacks, and a Regular result doesn’t mean your heart is in the clear. Sudden or severe symptoms still need urgent medical attention.

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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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