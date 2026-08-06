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Viture’s lightest smart glasses yet still put a massive 146-inch screen in front of your eyes

New Virture Pro 2 XR glasses is lighter, thinner, and easier to wear

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Viture Pro 2 XR Glasses with its Mobile Dock Mini
Viture

Smart glasses sound great on paper. You get a massive virtual screen inside your bag that offers you a big-screen experience without actually having to carry one. But this comes at the cost of getting a rather heavy piece of wearable tech sitting on your face for the entire duration of the movie. Virture, however, is tackling this issue with its next-gen smart glasses.

The Viture Pro 2 is its lightest display glasses to date. The new model weighs 63 grams and costs $299, while its frame is 16% thinner and 20% lighter than the original Viture Pro. It has also made a bunch of refinements to the design to make longer sessions easier on your face.

The screens are brighter and easier on your eyes

Viture Pro 2 Smart glasses offer 146-inch screen projection for your eyes
Viture

The Pro 2 introduces what Viture calls UltraClarity 3.0. Its Sony-made micro-OLED displays can reach a claimed 1,600 nits, while a smoother field-curvature design is intended to produce a more natural-looking virtual screen and reduce eye strain. Gamma tuning also promises more accurate colors.

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Individual diopter controls cover a range from 0 to minus 5.00D for each eye. Viture states that some nearsighted users may therefore be able to skip separate prescription inserts, but the adjustment will not cover every prescription or eyesight condition.

The field of view has increased from 46 degrees to 50 degrees. Resolution stays at 1920 x 1080 per eye, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. So on paper, the Pro 2 gets a relatively modest display upgrade, with the main focus being comfort and an improved fit.

There is still a cable hanging from your glasses

Viture Pro 2 smart glasses Mobile Dock Mini
Viture

These are display glasses rather than self-contained AI eyewear. Their birdbath optical system creates a bulkier frame than waveguide-based alternatives, and a wired USB-C connection. Viture is also launching a $99 Mobile Dock Mini. At roughly 250 grams, it is 34% smaller and 30% lighter than the previous dock and contains a 10,000mAh battery.

It supports the Nintendo Switch 2 and includes a detachable magnetic adapter that can serve as a standalone hub for connecting the console to a television or monitor. The Viture Pro 2 and Mobile Dock Mini are available now for $299 and $99, respectively. Buying both through Viture’s fifth-anniversary bundle lowers the combined price to $378. This model also joins the brand’s Beast XR glasses, that offers an even larger display over your eye.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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