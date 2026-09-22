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Viture’s Vonder AI glasses put plenty of style on your face with a mind map trick for your daily musings

No camera. No audio directory. Total control, and lots of styles.

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Viture Vonder glasses.
Vonder

There are broadly two types of smart glasses out there. The first one puts a camera on your face, with plenty of privacy risks and “creepy looks” directed at you, in tow. The other class experiments with wild ideas, like a built-in display panel, giving you a handicapped glimpse of the future. Oh yeah, they can be bulky, and look odd, too. Viture wants to change that perception with its new Vonder line of smart glasses.

There’s no camera. It doesn’t save your vocal ruminations, unlike other note-takers that want to double as your AI-powered daily chronicler. These glasses put style above all else, and then take a privacy-first approach. The result is Vonder glasses, which come in half a dozen frame styles and the flexibility of gradient prescription lenses to go with them.

Vonder, from the house of Viture.
Pretty stylish. pic.twitter.com/I6BIPsZ31I

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 22, 2026

At the center of their smart appeal is the VONDER Personal Memory Graph. When you speak, the glasses listen to you and then save the contents in words. Vonder says audio is only recorded and processed, but not saved. The idea is somewhat similar to creating a mind map, built solely based on what you’re speaking or want to save for future context.

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“That context powers personalized insights, voice notes and reminders, hands-free music and calls, and context-aware AI that connects with leading models including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini — or VONDER AI, a hybrid mode that intelligently combines the strengths of multiple leading models to deliver faster, smarter responses without requiring multiple subscriptions,” says the company.

Vonder is pitching these glasses as a companion for conversation, lecture, or meetings — all of which are only recorded when you explicitly give the command, and not automatically. The Vonder smart glasses start at $299, and they will be up for grabs from VONDER.ai and Best Buy starting September 28 in the US, with shipping slated to begin in November.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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