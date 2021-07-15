  1. Wearables

Track your pets with 24/7 GPS monitoring with the LTE-enabled Whistle Switch

By

Almost every pet owner has felt that moment of stomach-dropping panic when you can’t find your pet. The Whistle Switch Smart Collar offers 24/7 GPS location tracking to ensure this never happens again; you will always know where your pet is, even if you’re out hiking and Fido decides to take a more roundabout path to where he’s going.

In addition to location tracking, the Whistle Switch Smart Collar provides a host of other information related to your pet — like how much they are scratching, how much they drink each day, how often they’re licking, and even how well they sleep. Think of it as a full-body fitness tracker for your four-legged friend. Catching health problems early can help you get ahead of them and treat the issue before it becomes something much more serious.

You can even set fitness goals for your pets, a particularly useful trait for those that are a little too fond of spending the day on the couch. The goals can be set based on the breed, age, and weight of your pooch.

Whistle Switch Smart Collar worn by puppy whose female owner is giving it a kiss.

The Whistle Switch Smart Collar will alert you when your dog leaves a designated area. This means they can’t wander out of the yard without your knowledge. At the end of the day, you can review a 24-hour timeline to see where your dog went, how long they stayed there, and potentially even who they were with.

On top of all of these features, Whistle will provide access to a vet through the Whistle app for a limited amount of time.

Pet owners are always happy to take the extra step to care of their pets. The Whistle Switch Smart Collar gives you in-depth information about your pet’s location that updates every 15 seconds and allows you to locate them anywhere in the United States. It works through AT&T’s cellular network and in conjunction with Google Maps to ensure that if you and Fido are ever separated, you’ll be able to find him again fast. Just know that you’ll have to subscribe to a Whistle Go Explore Plan, which starts at $13 per month.

The Whistle Switch Smart Collar fits dogs as small as 5 pounds and includes a one-year limited warranty, as well as free shipping. While it isn’t yet available, it will soon launch for $200.

Editors' Recommendations

The best dehumidifiers for 2021

Frigidaire FGAC5044W1 in a living room.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Active leak on Amazon

samsung galaxy watch 3 best android smartwatch late 2020 activity

8 problems the Nintendo Switch OLED model doesn’t fix

OLED Nintendo Switch

How to import your save file from the Monster Hunter Stories 2 demo

Guardian Ratha, sleeping peacefully

Best cheap smartwatch deals for July 2021

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for July 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for July 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Tag Heuer’s new limited edition smartwatch says it’s Mario time, all the time

Tag Heuer X Super Mario smartwatch with travel case.

Best cheap Fitbit deals for July 2021

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for July 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

What is lidar technology, and what can it do?

Optimus Ride using lidar.

Custom UIs could make or break Google and Samsung’s Wear smartwatch software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Apps

The best fitness trackers for 2021

fitbit charge 3 4 amazon deals prime day 2020 2 1200x9999