Whoop just made it much easier to keep your Peloton workouts in sync

If you wear a Whoop band and never miss your Peloton classes, keeping your workout history in order can feel like a workout of its own. You finish a Peloton ride and then have to make sure it shows up correctly in both apps. Thankfully, Whoop’s new Peloton integration takes care of this by syncing your activities between the two apps automatically.

How does the Whoop and Peloton sync work?

The integration works both ways. When you complete a Peloton class, it gets imported into Whoop in about a minute, so you never have to log the same workout twice. Depending on the activity, you can see your Whoop Strain and heart rate alongside Peloton details like the class name, instructor, distance, cadence, power output, and even a link back to the class.

It works the other way around too. Supported workouts recorded with Whoop, including the ones you do outside of Peloton, can sync to Peloton along with your Whoop heart rate data. So workouts you did away from Peloton can still show up in your Peloton history.

The best part is that you don’t need to own any Peloton equipment, just a Peloton account. You also don’t have to disconnect Apple Health or Health Connect to use it. That said, Whoop won’t import heart rate data recorded by Peloton, including readings from a chest strap you use with Peloton.

What happens if the same workout shows up twice?

If the same workout arrives from Peloton and another app like Strava or Apple Health, Whoop keeps the Peloton version. However, if you manually start or edit that workout in Whoop, the Whoop version takes priority, and you may not see Peloton details like the class name or instructor.

How do you connect Whoop and Peloton?

Open the Whoop app and go to More → App Settings → Integrations → Peloton. Tap Connect under Pull Peloton data into Whoop and sign in to your Peloton account. To sync the other way, tap Open Peloton under Share Whoop data with Peloton and follow the prompts. Once both show Connected, you are good to go. You can also sync in just one direction if you prefer.