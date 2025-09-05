 Skip to main content
Withings updates ScanWatch 2 with new colors, health features, and improved battery life

The Withings ScanWatch 2 2025 edition
Withings
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Withings has announced two new colors for its ScanWatch 2, alongside a major software upgrade in the form of HealthSense 4. The hybrid smartwatch, which launched about two years ago, has been well-regarded for blending traditional watch design with advanced health features, but this update takes things a step further.

What’s happened?

  • Withings has introduced new Silver and Blue color options for the ScanWatch 2 available in a 42mm size.
  • The company has also debuted HealthSense 4 OS, bringing enhanced sleep tracking, heart rate accuracy, and more.
  • The new Vitality Indicator uses AI to analyze key health metrics and deliver personalized insights on energy and wellness.
  • The ScanWatch 2 now offers improved sleep tracking, including REM cycle detection and more accurate monitoring of respiratory rate during sleep.
  • The new updated OS also brings improved menstrual cycle predictions by using overnight body temperature changes, offering more accurate insights for users with irregular cycles or in perimenopause.
  • The TempTech24/7 feature can differentiate body and ambient temperature to help detect early signs of illness like the flu.
  • The smartwatch also continues to deliver on endurance, with battery life now reaching up to 35 days on a single charge.

This is important because:

  • Withings continues to offer refinements for its products, appealing to users who care about classic design with modern health features.
  • HealthSense 4 OS raises the bar for wearable health tracking accuracy.
  • The updates ensure the ScanWatch 2 stays competitive against other competitors like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin.

Why should I care?

  • Better sleep and heart tracking could make a real difference to your daily health habits.
  • New colors mean more personalization if you’re after style as well as substance.
  • Longer battery life paired with smarter health insights makes the ScanWatch 2 a strong all-rounder.

OK, what’s next?

  • The new Blue and Silver 42mm ScanWatch 2 models are available starting today, September 5, priced at $369.95, and include a 3-month Withings+ subscription.
  • HealthSense 4 OS will ship pre-installed on these new models, though Withings hasn’t confirmed when existing users will get the update.
  • Expect rivals in the hybrid smartwatch space to respond with similar improvements like sleep tracking and battery life, as competition ramps up.
  • Withings is expected to expand its ecosystem, offering tighter integration with its scales, blood pressure monitors, and third-party health platforms.

The ScanWatch 2 is a solid example of how hybrid smartwatches can balance traditional watch design with meaningful health features. With new colors, updated software, and bundled health tools, it’s a solid option for anyone who wants long battery life and reliable tracking without the constant screen time of a full smartwatch.

