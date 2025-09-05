Withings updates ScanWatch 2 with new colors, health features, and improved battery life

Withings has announced two new colors for its ScanWatch 2, alongside a major software upgrade in the form of HealthSense 4. The hybrid smartwatch, which launched about two years ago, has been well-regarded for blending traditional watch design with advanced health features, but this update takes things a step further.

What’s happened?

Withings has introduced new Silver and Blue color options for the ScanWatch 2 available in a 42mm size.



The company has also debuted HealthSense 4 OS, bringing enhanced sleep tracking, heart rate accuracy, and more.



The new Vitality Indicator uses AI to analyze key health metrics and deliver personalized insights on energy and wellness.



The ScanWatch 2 now offers improved sleep tracking, including REM cycle detection and more accurate monitoring of respiratory rate during sleep.



The new updated OS also brings improved menstrual cycle predictions by using overnight body temperature changes, offering more accurate insights for users with irregular cycles or in perimenopause.



The TempTech24/7 feature can differentiate body and ambient temperature to help detect early signs of illness like the flu.



The smartwatch also continues to deliver on endurance, with battery life now reaching up to 35 days on a single charge.



This is important because:

Withings continues to offer refinements for its products, appealing to users who care about classic design with modern health features.



HealthSense 4 OS raises the bar for wearable health tracking accuracy.



The updates ensure the ScanWatch 2 stays competitive against other competitors like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin.



Why should I care?

Better sleep and heart tracking could make a real difference to your daily health habits.



New colors mean more personalization if you’re after style as well as substance.



Longer battery life paired with smarter health insights makes the ScanWatch 2 a strong all-rounder.



OK, what’s next?

The new Blue and Silver 42mm ScanWatch 2 models are available starting today, September 5, priced at $369.95, and include a 3-month Withings+ subscription.



HealthSense 4 OS will ship pre-installed on these new models, though Withings hasn’t confirmed when existing users will get the update.



Expect rivals in the hybrid smartwatch space to respond with similar improvements like sleep tracking and battery life, as competition ramps up.



Withings is expected to expand its ecosystem, offering tighter integration with its scales, blood pressure monitors, and third-party health platforms.



The ScanWatch 2 is a solid example of how hybrid smartwatches can balance traditional watch design with meaningful health features. With new colors, updated software, and bundled health tools, it’s a solid option for anyone who wants long battery life and reliable tracking without the constant screen time of a full smartwatch.