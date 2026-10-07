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Xreal puts a $1,279 price tag on its first Android XR glasses

The Aura promises a lightweight alternative to bulky XR headsets, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

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Xreal has finally slapped a price tag on its first pair of Android XR smart glasses. The upcoming Xreal Aura will start at $1,279, delivering on the company’s previous pledge to keep its spatial computing hardware priced under the $1,500 mark.

What you get for the price

The base model of the Xreal Aura will pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. If you need additional headroom, Xreal will offer a higher tier version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,499. Both configurations will be available in medium and large frame sizes without any extra cost differences.

XREAL AURA pricing is officially here.

Lightweight wired spatial computing glasses powered by Android XR, starting at $1,279.

1️⃣ 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: $1,279
2️⃣ 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: $1,499

Customers in the US, Canada, Japan, and Korea who previously made a paid… pic.twitter.com/yVohy82iPU

— XREAL 👓 (@XREAL_Global) October 7, 2026

Unlike standard AR glasses that rely solely on a connected laptop or smartphone, the Xreal Aura will pair transparent optics with a dedicated compute puck. This puck will house the processor and battery, and run Google’s Android XR operating system. This design aims to address long standing limitations seen in tethered alternatives and transform a simple external monitor into a full ambient computing system.

Pre-orders and launch timeline

Getting your hands on a pair of Xreal’s Android XR smart glasses will require jumping through a few pre-order hoops. The company has opened reservations, and require buyers to place a $199 priority deposit to lock in their order. That deposit will go toward the final purchase price of the glasses.

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The initial shipment wave is scheduled to arrive before the holiday season, while additional orders will carry over into early 2027. By undercutting heavyweights like Apple and Meta while maintaining a lightweight design, Xreal is making a compelling case for daily spatial computing. If Android XR delivers the software polish to match the hardware, the Aura could finally be the device that brings more people on board the ambient computing train without forcing them to strap a massive headset to their face.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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