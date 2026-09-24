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Your Meta glasses will soon double as a hearing aid

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Muse

Meta’s Connect 2026 event was packed with announcements, from the new Meta VR Glasses and Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses to Muse coming to AI glasses. However, one feature could make a real difference in people’s lives. Meta is turning its AI glasses into an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter hearing aid, and it could save you thousands of dollars.

How does hearing enhancement work on Meta glasses?

Hearing enhancement is a software feature for adults 18 and older who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss. According to Mark Zuckerberg, it turns your glasses into a hearing aid that can compensate for that loss.

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Getting started is refreshingly simple. You don’t need to visit a clinic or get a prescription. Instead, you take a guided assessment using your glasses and the companion app, and the amplification gets tuned to your specific hearing needs. The whole setup takes just a few minutes at home.

setting up hearing aid on meta glasses
Meta

Hearing enhancement will launch in the US later this year, starting with Meta Glasses before rolling out more widely. You can add it to supported glasses for $149.99, and it’s eligible for HSA and FSA reimbursement. You can also get it with a Meta One subscription.

As Zuckerberg pointed out, instead of spending thousands of dollars on a hearing aid, people can now get this for a fraction of the price. Meta is also giving every AI glasses owner more control over audio. A new audio balance feature lets you shift sound toward your left or right ear, while mono audio sends everything to a single side.

Why could this be life-changing?

During the event, Meta shared the story of Lindsay Jones, a fashion designer who has been gradually losing her hearing, mostly in her left ear. In noisy rooms, she often misses every third or fourth word of a conversation.

hearing aid feature on meta glasses
Muse

For Lindsay, the feature is about more than work. She spoke about not wanting to miss her kids growing up and described using the glasses to hear her best friend tell a story, calling that level of connection “really moving.”

Zuckerberg called the feature “a really big deal,” and I have to agree. For anyone who has been putting off dealing with hearing loss, this could be the nudge they need.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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