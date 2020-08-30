  1. Web

CenturyLink subscribers report widespread internet outages

By

CenturyLink subscribers are currently affected by a widespread internet outage across the U.S.

About 3,600 CenturyLink subscribers have reported problems as of the time of writing, according to DownDetector.com. Out of the reports, 97% were related to internet services, with the most reported locations including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, Portland, and Miami.

Amazon Web Services’ Giorgio Bonfiglio pointed out the CenturyLink service outage, which is apparently also affecting parts of Europe.

Digital Trends has reached out to CenturyLink to request more details about the service outage, and how long subscribers will have to wait before their internet is restored.

