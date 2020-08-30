CenturyLink subscribers are currently affected by a widespread internet outage across the U.S.

About 3,600 CenturyLink subscribers have reported problems as of the time of writing, according to DownDetector.com. Out of the reports, 97% were related to internet services, with the most reported locations including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, Portland, and Miami.

Amazon Web Services’ Giorgio Bonfiglio pointed out the CenturyLink service outage, which is apparently also affecting parts of Europe.

What's interesting is that according to evidence (see also https://t.co/MUTowvaQaj) traffic crosses their border (so they are probably advertising the internet to peers/customers), but then doesn't get out of the metro where it entered. Observed in Milan, London, Paris. — Giorgio Bonfiglio (@g_bonfiglio) August 30, 2020

Digital Trends has reached out to CenturyLink to request more details about the service outage, and how long subscribers will have to wait before their internet is restored.

