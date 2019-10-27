Laugh, laugh, and laugh some more with the funniest videos on YouTube

Humor is very personal, but there are some things that are just innately funny. We’re sure that you have your favorite YouTube videos for turning a frown upside down, but these are ours. Some of them are insanely popular, while others have dropped beneath the radar, but all of them are subjectively hilarious.

Note: While all of the below videos are found on YouTube and so meet YouTube’s accepted standards for content, some of them do contain adult language, so could be considered not safe for work.

Buzz and the dandelions

A baby’s laugh is as infectious as it gets. There are plenty of laughing baby videos out there, but this is one of our favorites.

Mashed Taters

A flash video that became a YouTube video that became a meme. Samwise’s explanation of just what taters are, precious, is a classic that still has us laughing all these years later.

Ahhhh

There are great singers and then there are great singers. This excerpt from Kirin J Callinan’s Big Enough really makes that distinction clear.

The Crazy Nastyass Honey Badger

What’s not to love about someone affectionately describing the thoroughly impressive and aggressive antics of one of natures biggest badasses? The humble honey badger.

Talking Twin babies

Linguists around the world continue to work on deciphering this long dead language that even the speakers couldn’t translate for us now they’ve come of age. We may never know what they said, but it was clearly important and worth remembering fondly.

Henri 2, Paw de Deux

We take a moment from our collection to address a serious issue. Cat mental health. If you know a cat who is suffering, be sure to contact your local help center.

My Cover of the Universal Song

You might want to turn your volume down a little for this one. Or not. The jump scare is half the fun.

Grape Lady Falls

It’s not polite to laugh at others’ misfortune, but is it anyone’s fault that this poor lady moans in such a funny way?

Joaquin Phoenix’s Forehead

Who’d have thought that the forehead of an actor could enjoy as much praise as his entire body of work? Well maybe not, but it’s certainly good enough for a laugh.

Charlie bit my finger

One of the first populous video memes of the internet generation, Charlie bit my finger still has us chuckling even as the kids do interviews on talk shows talking about their viral fame.

Ultimate Farting

Farting is objectively funny. Fake farting in public places to the disgusted looks of the general public? Even more so.

History of the entire world, i guess

It’s rare to find 20 minutes of anything that will make you laugh consistently, especially on YouTube. But this one had us tittering throughout much of its lengthy length.

Taylor Swift – I Knew You Were Trouble Ft. Screamin goat

The punchline’s really in the title for this one, but the timing is still good enough that it’s worth a watch and a giggle. Bonus points for Katy Perry also teaming up with our goat pals.

The Picard Video

Equal parts awesome and hilarious, Patrick Stewart shows us what a true OG YouTube video can do.

Ron sneezes and scares deer

This is one of those that gets better each time you loop it. It’s not the deer that’s great, but Ron’s poor wife’s disappointment and his indignation.

If Google Took Over Microsoft

This one might be funnier to us because we cover people like this for a living… but come on. They all sound like this, don’t they?

BBC Breakfast – Mike Bushell falls into a pool

Poor Mike. Just trying to keep his mic dry. He failed.

Boom boom boom let me hear you say way oh

Maybe this video betrays our age, or penchant for 90s dance music, but this young lady murdering a classic still makes us giggle almost a decade on from its first appearance.

I can’t believe you’ve done this

And neither can we.

My Heart Will Go On (terrible recorder meme)

You don’t need to watch the whole video (we won’t judge you if you do). This one is all about that sweet, flutey drop near the start.

Editors' Recommendations