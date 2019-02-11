Digital Trends
Gmail adds lots of new functionality to its right-click menu

Trevor Mogg
By

Gmail users, take note. Google is about to add a raft of new actions to its right-click menu for emails in the inbox.

Before now, right-clicking on an email in Gmail only offered a few choices, namely archiving, marking as unread, or sending the email to the trash can. Other actions could only be accessed by clicking on buttons along the top of the display.

The new menu retains the above actions, but will also include the ability to reply to, or forward, an email in one click; search for all emails from that sender; search for all emails with the same subject; open multiple emails in multiple new windows at the same time; and easily add a label or move an email to another folder within your Gmail account.

You’ll also be able to mute conversations, and activate the snooze feature, which lets you set a time for when you want a particular email to return to the top of your inbox for attention.

The options in the new right-click menu will vary slightly depending on if you have conversation mode on or off. To set the conversation mode, click on the gear icon at the top right of the display, then on Settings. In the General tab, look down the options until you see Conversation View. Finally, select whether you want it on or off.

The new right-click menu is being rolled out gradually, with all Gmail users expected to see it working by February 23. You don’t have to do anything to set it up — it will be on by default and will therefore automatically appear once it’s available.

Besides right-clicking to open the menu, it can also be accessed via ctrl+click on Mac keyboards, and by using the menu key on Windows keyboards.

Anyone can set up a web-based Gmail account and it’s free to use. If you’re just getting started with it or need a refresher course to remind yourself of its plethora of features, then Digital Trends can help you out with articles on things like how to unsend an email, how to use smart compose, and how to use its privacy-focused confidential mode.

On the other hand, if you’re done with Gmail and want to move on to a new email client, here’s how to delete your account.

