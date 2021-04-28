Here’s how to delete your YouTube account in just a few easy steps

Perhaps you’re fed up with YouTube. If so, you’ve come to the right place. Our guide will show you how to delete your YouTube account (specifically its channel and content) in just a few quick and simple steps.

Before we start, it’s essential to acknowledge that although there are a few easy ways to delete your account, they’re all permanent. These methods will remove specific aspects of your online history, which can never be retrieved again.

If you’re comfortable with this fact and you’re positive that just changing your YouTube account name won’t help, we encourage you to keep reading.

Just YouTube or Google too?

With the way Google accounts are connected across various services, there are levels to how much of your account you may want to eliminate. You can delete your YouTube channel, which erases all of your videos, comments, messages, and playlists, but the entire account itself will still be available. Or you have the opportunity to go all in and just delete your Google account entirely.

Think about which route you’d like to take. If you still want to delete your YouTube channel and its content (but not your Google account), choose one of the following methods to do so:

Delete your YouTube channel (and other associated content): Desktop method

Step 1: Log in to YouTube Studio using the account of the channel you want to delete. Choose Settings from the left side of the screen.



Step 2: On the next screen, choose Channel and then select the Advanced Settings tab.



Step 3: Under Advanced Settings, scroll down until you see the Remove YouTube Content option. Click on that option. This will open another tab, and you’ll be asked to sign in to your account again. Go ahead and do so.



Step 4: Click on the option labeled I Want to Permanently Delete My Content. Selecting this option will expand it into a short explanation of what this decision actually means with a check box next to it. Read the explanation, and then select the check box if you understand it and still want to delete your YouTube channel.



Step 5: If you’re absolutely sure that you want to delete your YouTube channel, go ahead and click on the blue Delete My Content button.



Delete your YouTube channel (and other associated content): For Android

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your device. Tap on your profile picture icon in the top-right corner of your screen. Select Manage Your Google Account.

Step 2: Tap on Data and Personalization.

Step 3: Under the section labeled Download, Delete, or Make a Plan for Your Data, select Delete a Service or Your Account.

Step 4: On the next screen, tap Delete a Service. You’ll be prompted to log in again. Do so. Afterward, you’ll be given the option to download your data before deleting your YouTube channel. If you want to do so, tap on Download Data. If you’re ready to delete your YouTube channel, tap on the trash can icon next to YouTube.

Step 5: You’ll be asked to log in again. Do so. Then, tap on the option labeled I Want to Permanently Delete My Content. Selecting this option will expand it into a short explanation of what this decision actually means with a check box next to it. Read the explanation, and then select the check box if you understand it and still want to delete your YouTube channel.

Step 6: When you’re ready to delete your YouTube channel, tap on the blue Delete My Content button.

Delete your YouTube channel for iOS

Deleting your YouTube channel on iOS is pretty simple and can be done right from the YouTube app. Just follow these steps.

Step 1: From the Home Screen, tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner and click Manage Your Google Account.

Step 2: Click on Data and Personalization from the top tab. Scroll down and click Delete a Service or Your Account.

Step 3: From there, you can decide to delete individual services or your Google account entirely. To delete your YouTube channel, select Delete a Google Service. You will be prompted to enter your password.

Step 4: After you enter your password, hit the trash can icon next to YouTube, and all of your data will be removed.

That’s it! Your account is now deleted.

