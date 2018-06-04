How to disable push notifications in your browser

Share

Google Chrome

Hit the menu button — aka, the three vertical dots in upper-right corner — and select Settings. Then, scroll to the bottom of the page and click Advanced. Next, click Content settings within Privacy and Security and select Notifications.

If you want to disable all notifications, toggle the slider beside, “Ask before sending.” If you are looking to disable notifications from Digital Trends specifically, scroll down until you locate our publication in the Allow column.

Once found, click the three horizontal dots beside Digital Trends and select Block or Remove from the resulting list of options.

Mozilla Firefox

Click the Menu button — aka, the three vertical lines — and select Options. Next, go to Privacy and Security, scroll to Permissions, and click the Settings button to the right of “Notifications.”

Here, you can choose which websites can and cannot send you notifications. If you’re looking to remove Digital Trends, select our publication and click Remove Website.

Microsoft Edge

First, launch Microsoft Edge and click the Menu button represented by the three horizontal dots in the upper-right corner. Then, follow your mouse to the bottom of the list and click Settings. Scroll to the bottom and hit View Advanced Settings. Once there, click Manage, which is located within Website Permissions.

On the resulting page, you can toggle which websites you want to receive notifications from, including Digital Trends. Keep in mind that if you feel like disabling all notifications in Windows 10, we’ve also created an in-depth guide for doing so.

Safari

First, launch Safari and click Safari from within the application menu bar. Next, click Preferences and select the Notifications pane, which will bring up a list of websites you currently receive notifications from.

If you want to disable push notifications across the board, highlight your selection and click Remove All in the bottom-left corner. Otherwise, select Digital Trends from the list and click Remove.