Digital Trends
Web

The highest-paid YouTuber is currently a seven-year-old kid

Trevor Mogg
By
the highest paid youtuber is currently a seven year old kid ryan toysreview
Ryan ToysReview

YouTubers with a loyal following built off the back of regular, quality content can make some serious money on the platform.

Take Ryan. The American has been ranked by Forbes as the world’s top-earning YouTuber, with his channel raking in an estimated $22 million in the space of just 12 months. And he’s only seven years old.

The channel, Ryan ToysReview, does what it says on the tin, showing Ryan (and his mom and dad) having fun with toys and games from a slew of different makers, with a few entertaining “challenges” in thrown in for good measure. Ryan ToysReview launched in 2015, and in the space of just three years has attracted more than 17 million subscribers. The growing library of videos have so far been viewed nearly 26 billion times.

Forbes estimates that Ryan’s channel generated $22 million in the 12 months to June, 2018, with about $21 million coming from pre-roll ads and the remaining $1 million the result of sponsored posts that pepper the channel.

Videos are posted on most days, each one running for between 5 and 10 minutes, though some can be as long as half an hour.

Viewing figures vary widely, but of the last 10 videos, 7 have received more than a million views, with Pac-Man in Real Life meets Ryan currently leading the field with 3.2 million plays.

Once Ryan has offered his opinion on each of the toys, the family says it donates “most” of them to charity (presumably he keeps the best ones!).

Asked in a recent NBC interview why he thought his channel had become so popular, he said simply, “I’m entertaining and I’m funny.”

There’s money to be made away from YouTube, too, via deals with companies that want to plaster pictures of Ryan’s face across the boxes of their latest toys and games. In the summer just gone, for example, Walmart became the exclusive seller of a bunch of branded toys and apparel called Ryan’s World.

And more deals are being inked all the time — in October it was revealed that content from Ryan’s channel will be repackaged for shows on both Hulu and Amazon.

Other big-earning YouTubers currently include Jake Paul — brother of Logan — whose channel raked in an estimated $21.5 million in the 12 months to June 2018; Dude Perfect, which generated around $20 million; and DanTDM, who was last year’s top earner and this year reached around $18.5 million in revenue.

Forbes’ earning estimates are based on data from Captiv8, SocialBlade, and Pollstar, as well as “interviews with industry insiders.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

It’s time to change your password again as Dell reveals attempted hack

Dell said on Wednesday, November 28 that it recently spotted an attempt by hackers to steal customer data. The cybercriminals are believed to have gone after personal data, though credit card information is thought to be safe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dt live pete willimas interview poster for 5973753332001
Digital Trends Live

Director Pete Williams on making a documentary about social entrepreneurs

Director Pete Williams stopped by the Digital Trends Live studio to talk about his new documentary, in which he follows social entrepreneurs as they try to solve the world's problems through capitalism.
Posted By Will Nicol
Chrome OS
Web

How to change your language in Google Chrome in a few simple steps

Browsing the web the way you want to is one of the tenets of the modern world and that means consuming it in the language you want. To help make that happen, here's how to change your language in Google Chrome.
Posted By Jon Martindale
youtube stories expands 10k two phones youtubestories
Social Media

Like them or not, YouTube Stories just expanded to more channels

YouTube Stories are exiting testing -- beginning today, the feature will be available to channels with more than 10,000 subscribers. The launch also comes with a new comment tool and updates based on test feedback.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we
Computing

Use one of these password managers to help protect yourself online

The internet can be a scary place, especially if you don't have a proper password manager. This guide will show you the best password managers you can get right now, including both premium and free options.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to use obs obssetup04
Computing

Get streaming on YouTube with OBS using these quick steps

Need to learn how to live stream on YouTube with OBS? You'll need to set up the software and have a YouTube channel ready to go, but if you've done all that, linking them together is quick and easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
marriott starwood preferred guest breach the westin hotel denver
Business

Marriott suffers breach of 500M guest records. Here’s how to protect yourself

A breach of the Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program could have compromised the data of up to 500 million of its guests, Marriott says. While an internal tool only recently flagged the breach, the company believes the hack started in…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis, Matthew S. Smith
Chrome OS
Web

Fed up with pop-ups? These are the 5 best ad blockers for Google Chrome

If you're a Chrome user who feels like modern web browsing simply inundates you with ads, trackers, and pop-ups, using an ad blocker may be your best bet. These are the best ad blockers for Chrome as far as we're concerned.
Posted By Jon Martindale
sec fine khaled mayweather cryptocurrency floydmayweathercontrite
Computing

DJ Khaled and Mayweather Jr. charged with fraud over cryptocurrency hype

DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather Jr. and settled with the SEC over charges that they didn't disclose that they had been paid to promote a fraudulent initial coin offering for cryptocurrency platform Centra.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
netflix offline viewing woman watching movies and tv on laptop
Movies & TV

Tired of Netflix? Here's where to find free movies online, legally

We've spent countless hours digging around the web to find the best sites for streaming free movies online. Not only are all of these sites completely free to use, they're also completely legal and trustworthy.
Posted By Parker Hall
canon pixma printers printer
Computing

Someone is selling a mass-hacking service, leaving your printer exposed

Your internet-connected printer might be at risk for a hack. Someone attempted to sell a mass printing service, which could cause your printer to spit out any given message on a hacker's command.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock