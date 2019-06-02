Digital Trends
Web

Wikipedia angry at North Face after it gamed its site for free ads

Trevor Mogg
By

The North Face has landed itself in hot water after gaming Wikipedia to get images of its products at the top of Google search results.

The bizarre stunt was part of an offbeat ad campaign created in partnership with agency Leo Burnett Tailor Made in which The North Face replaced travel-related images on Wikipedia with similar photos of its own — but with North Face gear included, Ad Age reported.

The effort was inspired by the knowledge that before going on a trip, many people Google the location and then hit Images, with a picture from Wikipedia’s site often appearing at the top of results. With this in mind, The North Face entered Wikipedia’s site and swapped a number of travel-related photos with its own images taken at the same locations, the only difference being that the new pictures included models wearing North Face gear. It was these photos that started to appear at the top of Google search results.

The ad campaign, called Top of Images, is fully explained by The North Face in a brazen video that kicked off with the question: “How can a brand be the first on Google without paying anything for it?”

It went on to say: “We hacked the results to reach one of the most difficult places: The top of the world’s largest search engine … Paying absolutely nothing, just by collaborating with Wikipedia.” And that’s where it all unravelled for The North Face, as Wikipedia was quick to insist that it gave no such permission.

In a blunt statement, the non-profit organization said The North Face and the ad agency had “unethically manipulated Wikipedia.”

It continued: “Wikipedia and the Wikimedia Foundation did not collaborate on this stunt, as The North Face falsely claims. In fact, what they did was akin to defacing public property, which is a surprising direction from The North Face.”

The organization said, “When The North Face exploits the trust you have in Wikipedia to sell you more clothes, you should be angry. Adding content that is solely for commercial promotion goes directly against the policies, purpose and mission of Wikipedia to provide neutral, fact-based knowledge to the world.”

Wikipedia’s volunteer editors have since taken down The North Face’s photos and replaced them with the original images, or cropped out the company’s logo if the original picture was unavailable.

The North Face has since apologized and ended the ad campaign, while at the same time promising to properly train its employees and partners about Wikipedia’s site policies. Responding to the apology, some on Twitter said The North Face should make a donation to Wikipedia equal to the value of the free advertising it received.

Love Wikipedia? Here’s how to download the entire site.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
blizzard overwatch call of duty esports teams low morale ashe
Gaming

Blizzard esports teams for Call of Duty, Overwatch reportedly low on morale

The esports teams of Blizzard, particularly those working on Call of Duty and Overwatch, are reportedly low on morale. Staff are said to be "miserable" due to management's vision for the company's esports initiatives.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
pokemon go apple watch support
Gaming

Niantic Labs will soon drop support for Pokémon Go on Apple Watch

Niantic Labs said that it will end Apple Watch support for Pokémon Go on July 1. The watchOS app, which was rolled out in December 2016, was made redundant by the release of the Adventure Sync feature for the mobile game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Social Media

Facebook lawyer says you don’t actually have any privacy on the site

Just one day before CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a shareholder meeting that he wants to build a “privacy-focused social platform,” the company’s lawyer argued that privacy doesn’t actually exist on Facebook.
Posted By Mathew Katz
malware infested laptop sells for over 1 million the persistence of chaos
Computing

Laptop with some of world’s most dangerous malware sells for $1.35 million

A laptop infected with six of the world's most dangerous malware was sold in an auction for $1.35 million. Titled "The Persistence of Chaos," the malware within the computer are said to have caused financial damages worth $95 billion.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk thinks Starlink satellite internet could be online before 2021

Elon Musk's ultra-ambitious Starlink space internet project may take until November 2027 to be fully operational. However, some level of service could be offered as soon as next year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

What is Reddit? A beginner’s guide to the front page of the internet

If you spend much time online, you've probably heard of Reddit. Here, we break down the terminology, perks, and inner workings of everyone's favorite social platform. Understanding the "front page of the internet" has never been so easy.
Posted By Jake Widman, Will Nicol
Google Assistant order food online
Mobile

Hey Google, let’s order out: Food delivery comes to Search, Maps, and Assistant

If you love your takeout, then Google's new online food ordering system is sure to bring a smile to your lips. You can now order takeout from Google Search results, Google Maps, or by using Google Assistant and pick your delivery service.
Posted By Simon Hill
Child Phone Tracking
Computing

Keep your kids safe online with these great parental control tools

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for your loved ones. Check out our selection of the best free parental control software for Windows and MacOS, so you can monitor your child and block unsavory sites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of lock and data
News

Millions of real estate records were publicly accessible due to lax security

A major financial services company, First American Corporation, has left millions of records publicly accessible on its servers. The data included bank account details, mortgage records, driver's license images, and Social Security numbers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spying is expensive nsa surveillance program may cost more than 35 billion seal
Web

Ransomware tool causing chaos in Baltimore was developed by the NSA

A recent spate of ransomware attacks in Baltimore and other cities was executed using a tool developed by the National Security Agency. Thousands of people have been locked out of their computers in the past three weeks.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Privacy security stock photo
Computing

Flipboard hack prompts password reset for millions of users

Flipboard says it has been hit by hackers, resulting in the theft of personal data belonging to some of its 145 million users. As a precautionary measure, the company is prompting its community to create new passwords.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Verizon 5G Node
Mobile

Ignore the scaremongers. 5G won’t interfere with weather satellites. Here’s why

There are fears that 5G's use of mmWave -- Verizon's selected 5G technology -- will interfere with weather satellites, setting back weather forecasting by decades. But given no one has yet figured out how to make it work at scale, do we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
ios youtube update
Web

From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

For better or worse, YouTube celebrities have had a profound impact on popular culture. From comedy channels, to gaming let's plays, and musicians, they all garner tens of millions of subscribers. These are the most popular.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Chrome photo
Computing

Everyone’s mad about Google blocking ad blockers in Chrome. Here’s why

Google is moving towards blocking adblockers in Google Chrome and everyone is upset about it. Here's the rundown on why it's happening and why no one is happy about Google's proposed changes.
Posted By Anita George