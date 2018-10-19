Digital Trends
Here are the 5 best Salesforce alternatives and competitors

Don Reisinger
By

For years, Salesforce has been an extremely popular and highly sought-after solution for companies that want to improve their sales functions and increase their appeal to customers. Best of all, Salesforce has worked well for companies of all sizes and its cloud-based platform is easy to access across the enterprise.

But Salesforce’s success has also spawned the continued development of a variety of other solutions that similarly promise to improve the sales experience inside an organization. Better yet, some of the solutions are simpler to use than Salesforce, and even sole proprietors or those working in small teams can take advantage of the solutions without being forced to pay hefty prices.

It’s against that backdrop that we’ve compiled a list of the best Salesforce alternatives and competitors for companies of all sizes seeking a bit of change in their sales process. The following solutions have a hefty slate of features, offer rapid cloud-based deployment to ensure business continuity, and don’t have price tags that will leave customers shell-shocked. Read on to learn about the best Salesforce alternatives:

Microsoft Dynamics 365

best salesforce alternatives and competitors dynamics

No discussion on Salesforce alternatives can be complete without mentioning Microsoft’s Dynamics 365.

Dynamics 365 actually goes above and beyond a simple CRM. Its Sales portal competes with the likes of Salesforce, but if you sign on to the service, you can also take advantage of its field service features, talent management, artificial intelligence, and much more. If you’re a big, sophisticated company, this is the solution for you. But if you’re a small business, look elsewhere.

On the sales side, Microsoft Dynamics 365 comes with a variety of high-end features, including the ability to enable smart selling with embedded information about buyers. You can set up sales contests in the app and use a variety of engagement tools across LinkedIn and other platforms to connect with buyers. And since Microsoft Dynamics 365 includes artificial intelligence features, you can rely on the platform’s “smart” features to give you hints on targeting buyers.

Inside Microsoft Dynamics 365, you can access a variety of what the company calls “pre-built solutions.” Those included a LinkedIn Sales Navigator for targeting people on the professional social network, as well as a PowerDialer for quickly automating calls. The list of features inside Microsoft Dynamics 365 goes on and on. And in many ways, the experience can be tailored to any organization.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 costs $115 per user per month for the base option (though there is a bare-bones option starting at $40 per user per month). If you want the full plan with all the solutions, you can expect to pay $210 per user per month.

Sign Up Here

Freshworks Freshsales

best salesforce alternatives and competitors freshworks

Freshworks’ Freshsales comes with a tag line that might make Salesforce chuck: “Your sales force needs a better CRM.” Indeed, the company is clearly focused on competing directly with Salesforce.

Freshsales lives in the cloud and gives you the ability to create sales contacts in the system. You can save information about customers, score your leads to see who’s hot or not, and automatically “enrich” listings with social profile information, pictures of people, and more.

The app includes a visual sales pipeline with drag-and-drop navigation to help you get a sense of where prospects are in the sales funnel and a deal age report will tell you how far along in the process you are.

Integrating Freshsales into your website is simple, with web pages that tell you where people are visiting and what they’re doing on the site. You can then segment those visitors and add to your lead scores to see which might constitute “warm” leads. Freshsales even includes a handy conversation history feature for tracking what happened over time in your relationship with customers.

Freshworks Freshsales offers a variety of plans for small teams or big enterprises. The base plan will cost you $12 per user per month. The top-of-the-line enterprise-focused plan for big companies will set you back $79 per month.

Sign Up Here

HubSpot CRM

best salesforce alternatives and competitors hubspot

HubSpot is a decidedly different solution than most others in today’s CRM market. The main reason: it’s free.

HubSpot offers a visual view of all of the sales leads in your pipeline and gives you a dashboard where you can see what deals you’re working on at a glance. From that pane, you can sort the deals by their status, the name of your contact, and more.

Better yet, HubSpot CRM integrates into your e-mail, social media, and call platforms and can even sync with Gmail or Outlook to capture every conversation you’ve had and populate your CRM with actionable information.

Additionally, HubSpot’s CRM includes tools for live chatting and team emails and lets you queue up a slew of emails and send them to your prospects at the same time to maximize your response rate.

As discussed, HubSpot’s CRM is free for companies of all sizes. But since it doesn’t come with the same level of high-end features that you might find in some of the paid options in this roundup, it could be a better option for small businesses that want a cost-effective solution for managing sales. 

Sign Up Here

Zoho CRM 

best salesforce alternatives and competitors zoho

Zoho has established itself as a company that offers a slew of cloud-based resources for companies that want to improve office productivity. And its Zoho CRM is one of them.

Zoho CRM offers a variety of contact integration to populate the platform with information. When it’s integrated into email, for instance, it offers the opportunity to integrate those emails into contacts and prioritize the sales pipeline. The platform’s live chat feature allows users to interact with visitors and Zoho CRM even integrates into corporate phone systems and social media to capture leads.

Zoho is one of the few companies in the market to use an artificial intelligence platform in its CRM. That platform, called Zia, is an artificially intelligent sales assistant that can take your information and immediately put it where it needs to go. You can simply call or chat with Zia and it will return revenue for the month, the number of new leads you’ve contacted, lead sources, and more.

Throughout Zoho CRM you can access notifications called SalesSignals, and built-in analytics features give you a sense of how successful you’ve been at increasing sales. Best of all, Zoho CRM integrates with a variety of popular services, including G Suite, Office 365, Slack, and LinkedIn, among others.

Zoho CRM is a nicely powerful option that would work well with small and medium-sized businesses. Its base option goes for $12 per user per month and prices jump from there in three other categories. The highest-end plan costs $100 per user per month. 

Sign Up Here 

Agile CRM

best salesforce alternatives and competitors agile

Agile CRM is one of the more popular alternatives to Salesforce for larger companies that need more features and more power. And it integrates sales, marketing, and service to make it a fine solution for companies.

On the sales side, the app is capable of managing all your company’s contacts on a single page. It can track deals you’re working on and it tells you which stage you’re in and the milestones you’ve achieved. Like many of the higher-end solutions in this roundup, Agile CRM offers one-click calling for quickly contacting prospects, and offers both call scripts and voicemail automation.

If you want to schedule appointments with Agile CRM, you can do it from within the app, and you can even handle project management in the service. A “gamification” feature means you can create sales games for your employees to participate in and try to top their colleagues.

Agile CRM can be used as a marketing-automation platform and integrates into both social media and email. It’ll even allow you to send out personalized text messages. And if you have a customer service arm, Agile CRM can be relied upon to handle all helpdesk inquiries, customer service ticketing, and more.

For the first ten users in your company, Agile CRM is free. After that, the company’s pricing ranges from $9 per user per month to up to $48 per user per month for the enterprise-focused option. 

Sign Up Here 

