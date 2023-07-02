Skip to main content
Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix
Oppenheimer review: Christopher Nolan’s staggering atomic opus
Christopher Nolan returns with a towering, troubling 70mm biopic about the Father of the Atomic Bomb, Oppenheimer.
Entertainment
A.A. Dowd
Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 home surround sound system review: bringing the fire
Audio / Video
Caleb Denison
1 hour ago
Audio / Video
Caleb Denison
1 hour ago
Canon Pixma G4270 MegaTank: a long-lasting home office printer
Computing
Alan Truly
1 hour ago
Computing
Alan Truly
1 hour ago
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max (HBO), and more
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
19 minutes ago
How to preorder Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the limited edition PS5
Gaming
Jesse Lennox
22 minutes ago
The best shows on Netflix in July 2023
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
49 minutes ago
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (July 2023)
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
1 hour ago
The 7 best San Diego Comic-Cons, ranked
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
2 hours ago
Motorola’s folding phone just had a durability test — and it’s painful to watch
Mobile
Nadeem Sarwar
2 hours ago
5 comic book movies and TV shows on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer
Entertainment
Joe Allen
2 hours ago
These are the only 2 reasons I’m excited for the iPhone 15 Pro
Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan
3 hours ago
Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan
3 hours ago
Don’t miss this free Epic Games Store gem from the creators of Fall Guys
Gaming
Giovanni Colantonio
3 hours ago
Gaming
Giovanni Colantonio
3 hours ago
Exoprimal’s Street Fighter crossover is purely cosmetic, Capcom confirms
Capcom gave us new details on Exoprimal's upcoming Street Fighter 6 collaboration, confirming it only adds new cosmetic skins.
Gaming
Tomas Franzese
2 hours ago
A trio of heroines unite in The Marvels’ second trailer
Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel are forced to come together and untangle their powers in The Marvels.
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
2 hours ago
The 10 most controversial moments at San Diego Comic-Con
With this year's San Diego Comic-Con open for business, fans should take a moment to acknowledge the more controversial moments in the convention's history.
Entertainment
Anthony Orlando
3 hours ago
Venom attacks in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer
The story trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gives us our best look at Venom and Harry Osborn yet.
Gaming
Tomas Franzese
4 hours ago
How to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup
The FIFA Women's World Cup is set to take place this year in New Zealand and Australia. Here's how to watch every game.
Audio / Video
Phil Nickinson
4 hours ago
How to breed villagers in Minecraft
Looking to grow a Minecraft village or even turn it into your own city? Then you'll need the villagers to start making babies. Here's how to ensure they breed.
Gaming
Tyler Lacoma
4 hours ago
San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel and event schedule
Want a one-stop primer for this year's SDCC, including all the panel and events? Then check our official schedule for San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
4 hours ago
I tested Nvidia’s new RTX feature, and it fixed the worst part of PC gaming
Nvidia stealthily dropped its new RTX IO feature, and it could have big implications for upcoming PC releases.
Computing
Jacob Roach
4 hours ago
I wore a $2,750 smartwatch and I didn’t want to take it off
The smartwatch I've been wearing costs $2,750, and I've done everything in my power to justify it. It turns out, it wasn't that hard to do.
Mobile
Andy Boxall
5 hours ago
10 facts about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer you should know
Upon the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, here's are 10 facts about the movie to prepare viewers for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience.
Entertainment
Anthony Orlando
6 hours ago
Where to watch X Games California 2023: live stream for free
The best extreme sports athletes will converge on the Ventura County Fairgrounds for X Games California 2023. Find out where to watch the action.
Entertainment
Dan Girolamo
6 hours ago
Pikmin 4: how long does it take to beat the main story and postgame
Pikmin 4 is the longest game in the series to date, with tons of extra content to dig into. Here's how long it'll take to see it all.
Gaming
Giovanni Colantonio
7 hours ago
Pikmin 4 tips that newcomers and series veterans need to know before starting
Whether you're brand new to Pikmin or a series veteran, here are a few tips you'll want to know before starting Pikmin 4.
Gaming
Giovanni Colantonio
7 hours ago
Report: Apple’s 2024 MacBooks may face some serious shortages
A new report suggests Apple’s 2024 MacBooks could be hard to come by, all due to a planned chip factory in the U.S. struggling to hire enough skilled workers.
Computing
Alex Blake
7 hours ago
Is Barbie streaming?
Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie has arrived with Margot Robbie in the title role, and now we'll let you know if you can stream it!
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
8 hours ago
Is Oppenheimer streaming?
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has arrived with the force of an atomic bomb. But will you be able to stream Nolan's latest movie at home right now?
Entertainment
Blair Marnell
9 hours ago
Defunct satellite to get first-ever assist for safe reentry
The European Space Agency is about to perform the first-ever assisted reentry of a defunct satellite in an effort to ensure safety on the ground.
Space
Trevor Mogg
10 hours ago
Wordle Today (#762): Wordle answer and hints for July 21
Trying to solve the Wordle today? If you're stuck, we've got a few hints that will help you keep your Wordle streak alive.
Gaming
Sam Hill
14 hours ago
Pay-with-palm coming to all of Amazon’s Whole Foods Market stores
Amazon is expanding its Amazon One palm-recognition system to all 500 of its Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. by the end of this year.
News
Trevor Mogg
15 hours ago
Apple may face ‘severe’ iPhone 15 shortage over production issue, report says
Apple is facing supply challenges with the new iPhone 15 Pro handsets due to a production issue with the display, according to a new report.
Mobile
Trevor Mogg
16 hours ago
Barbie’s ending, explained
Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated comedy Barbie is finally here, and it features a sweet and thought-provoking ending that will leave a lasting impression.
Entertainment
David Caballero
19 hours ago
The Meta Quest Pro may already be dead
Meta is slowing down its AR/VR production, seemingly to see how the Apple Vision Pro fares on the market first.
Computing
Fionna Agomuoh
19 hours ago
