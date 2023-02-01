Best tablet deals: Save on Android tablets, iPad and more

Most people already own a smartphone, but investing in tablets is always a good idea. They make it easier on the eyes to read ebooks, watch movies and shows, and play games, as you’ve got more real estate on their larger touchscreens. However, just like new phones, tablets may be expensive. If you’re looking to purchase a device by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Samsung, you’re in luck because we’ve gathered some of the best tablet deals that you can buy right now.

Best tablet deals

Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) — $80, was $105

Why Buy:

Affordable price

Perfect for basic functions

Runs on Android 11 Go

7-inch screen with 1024 x 600 resolution

For a cheap tablet that’s still good enough to handle basic tasks like checking social media and browsing websites, you can’t go wrong with the third-generation Lenovo Tab M7. The tablet is equipped with a quad-core processor that delivers fast performance, combined with the Android 11 Go operating system that grants access to all the apps on the Google Play Store. The Lenovo Tab M7 features 32GB of internal storage that’s expandable through a microSD slot, and a 7-inch screen with 1024 x 600 resolution that’s just big enough to enjoy watching streaming content and playing games.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $150, was $230

Why Buy:

Easily transfer files from your old tablet

10.5-inch screen

Expandable storage by up to 1TB

Battery lasts up to 13 hours

For one of the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, you should go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. The tablet runs on Android 11 out of the box, and with Smart Switch, it’s easy to transfer all your files from your older tablet, no matter the operating system. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch screen, the Unisoc T618 processor, and 3GB of RAM, plus 32GB of storage that you can expand by up to 1TB through a microSD card. The tablet’s battery can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, so it’s the perfect mobile companion when you’re travelling, and with its fast-charging USB-C port, it will rarely be out of commission.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 — $469, was $499

Why Buy:

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip

8.3-inch Liquid Retina display

12MP back and front cameras

Up to 10 hours of battery life

The 2021 Apple iPad Mini is always popular when it appears in retailer’s iPad deals because of the power that it packs inside its small frame. The tablet is equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM, which is the same configuration that you can find in the iPhone 13, and it features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s simply gorgeous. The 2021 iPad Mini comes with a 12MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, for those who love recording videos and taking selfies, and with Center Stage, you’ll always be in focus during video calls. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the tablet, which is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil if you’re planning to do some sketching.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 — $500, was $550

Why Buy:

Smooth performance with 8GB of RAM

10.5-inch touchscreen

Battery lasts up to 11 hours

Great for video calls

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a capable tablet that’s powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and 8GB of RAM, plus Windows 11 for a familiar operating system for most people. The tablet features a 10.5-inch touchscreen that’s perfect for work, school, or play, and a battery that can last up to 11 hours before needing a recharge. It also comes with front-facing and rear-facing 1080p HD cameras, which combine with dual Studio Mics for participating in online meetings and video chats. The built-in Kickstand will let you prop up the Microsoft Surface Go 3 for purposes such as watching videos, while the separately sold Type Cover transforms it into a laptop.

Apple iPad Air 2022 — $500, was $599

Why Buy:

Fast performance with M1 processor

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

12MP rear and front cameras

Touch ID provides protection

For incredible smooth and fast performance on a tablet even when you’re using demanding apps, you’ll want to buy the 2022 Apple iPad Air as it’s equipped with the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, octa-core graphics, and Apple’s Neural Engine. The device features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with an anti-reflective coating so you won’t have trouble seeing what’s on the screen under any lighting situation. The 12MP Wide rear camera takes amazing photos, the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you in the middle of frame during video calls, and the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system keeps the tablet protected from unauthorized usage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover — $700, was $930

Why Buy:

Comes with Type Cover to enable laptop mode

11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM

Windows 11 out of the box

Up to 15 hours on a single charge

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ features a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution, which enables both tablet mode and laptop mode through the included Type Cover with every purchase. It runs on the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, so it will be able to handle your everyday tasks, and it comes with a 128GB SSD that should provide ample space for your important files. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is powered by Windows 11, and it can last up 15 hours before you have to recharge its battery. The tablet comes with an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus for taking photos and videos, and a 5MP front-facing camera with dual far-field Studio Mics for initiating video calls.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — $1,000, was $1,100

Why Buy:

Powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor

13-inch PixelSense Flow display

Dolby Vision support

Thunderbolt 4 ports

If you’re going to invest in Microsoft Surface Pro deals, you might as well go for the latest model — the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. There won’t be any problems with the tablet’s performance as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and 8GB of RAM, which make it more than capable of multitasking between several apps. The device features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with 2880 x 1920 resolution for bright and colorful images, further boosted by its support for Dolby Vision and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 also comes with Thunderbolt 4 ports, which will let you use a wide range of accessories, including docks and displays, while also enabling fast file transfers.

When are the best tablets deals?

If you need a new tablet for work, buy it now. If you use a tablet for work, the lost productivity while you wait for a better sale may not be worth the extra savings. There are times when the best tablet deals drop, but unless you don’t mind holding off, buying now means you get to enjoy the substantial benefits of a new tablet right away rather than waiting. However, if you’re fine to wait longer or you’re looking to buy a tablet for a gift later this year, there are some key times to look out for the best tablet deals. Prime Day is over for this year, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have even better tablet deals than Prime Day. Those two sales events often focus on technology and gadgets, meaning you almost always see deep discounts on tablets. However, you’ll need to wait until late November to see Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. That might not work out well with your schedule. There’s no guarantee that discounts will be deeper later in the year, and some sales are more incremental than impressive. By waiting till later in the year, you may also need to plan carefully financially. Holiday season is often expensive with plenty of gift buying going on so you may not wish to spend a lot on a new tablet at a time like this. Buying now means spreading out the cost and enjoying your new tablet straight away.

