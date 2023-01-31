Alienware is a Dell-owned brand that’s become synonymous with powerful gaming PCs and gaming gear, and for good reason. Gamers all around the world recognize the Alienware logo, as that little Martian’s head is seen on devices with a premium design and top-of-the-line features. Alienware products don’t come cheap, but fortunately, there are laptop deals, monitor deals, and other kinds of offers that will let you enjoy significant savings. For example, Alienware regularly features in some of the best gaming PC deals, and also in some of the best gaming laptops deals. You’ll notice right away, however, there are a lot of discounts and offers to sift through. To help you out, here’s our roundup of the best Alienware deals that you can shop for right now.

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair — $350, was $400

Why Buy:

Hygenn x coffee-ground-infused microfiber

Easy to assemble

Penta RS1 wheel casters

Steel frame for durability

As you might expect, Alienware’s S5000 has also landed a spot on the best gaming chair deals available. It has a sturdy steel frame, with a gas lift, aluminum alloy base, and Penta RS1 casters — the wheels will glide around gracefully on many surface types.

The lumber and neck support will be nice when you’re gaming into the early hours of the morning, and the adjustable backrest lets you recline when you need a short break. You also get an adjustable seat height, adjustable armrests, and a tilt-locking system to keep the chair positioned just how you like it. The signature racing style design utilizes Alienware blacks, blues, and whites for some clean aesthetics.

Alienware AW2523HF 25-inch Gaming Monitor — $400, was $450

Why Buy:

Full HD resolution at 360Hz

Anti-glare screen coating

USB 3.2 Gen 1 built-in

Engineered for eSports

Designed for eSports and hardcore gamers, this blazingly-fast and responsive monitor is phenomenal for streaming, gaming, and beyond. On the side is an integrated and retractable headset hanger, so you have somewhere to secure your headset when you’re not playing. It’s also built for long marathon sessions thanks to ComfortView TÜV Rheinland certified software-enabled low blue light technology — it’s easier on the eyes and won’t cause strain.

It’s a fast IPS panel with full HD resolution support (1920 by 1080) at 360Hz and with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 1ms gray-to-gray extreme response time. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, as well, so you have plenty of connectivity options. An anti-glare coating ensures even in bright settings you can still see what’s happening onscreen.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,000, was $1,100

Why Buy:

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro enabled

3440 by 1440 maximum resolution

165Hz refresh rate with 0.1ms response

Engineered to avoid burn-in

If you don’t know, curved screens tend to wrap around the front of you, especially at this size — 34 inches. That provides a more immersive experience overall, but with the 3440 by 1440 resolution at 165Hz you’re talking smooth and fluid motion, absolutely gorgeous visuals, and vibrance like no other, paired nicely with the DisplayHDR 400 True Black technology and 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility is onboard. The AlienFX lighting system offers RGB in all the right places, with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support built-in. It’s sleek, the stand is as attractive as the rest of the display — which is rare — and it’s ready to game.

Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,400

Why Buy:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card

Doubles as a work laptop with 16GB of RAM

Full HD resolution on 17.3-inch screen

Keeps cool with Alienware’s Cryo-tech

The best gaming laptops don’t sacrifice performance for portability, and that’s certainly the case with the Alienware m17 R5. Showcasing the improvements of AMD in the long-running AMD vs Intel rivalry, the gaming laptop has no trouble running the latest video games with its AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and with 16GB of RAM, it can even take on quite a few demanding tasks in your professional life. You’ll be able to better appreciate the graphics of modern titles with the Alienware m17 R5’s 17.3-inch display with Full HD resolution, while Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling technology maintains system stability through a dual-intake, quad-exhaust design, and load-balancing heat pipes.

Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop — $1,700, was $2,150

Not unlike its brethren, the m15 R7 is built for high-power and high-performance gaming, anywhere. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 14-cores and 20-threads, 16GB of DDR5 system memory, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. It will play most games on high to ultra settings, except for a select few of the latest titles — looking at you Forspoken.

Everything looks sharp, vibrant, and smooth on the 15.6-inch QHD non-touch display, which supports Nvidia G-Sync. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time with a maximum supported resolution of 2560 by 1440. Killer WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a decently large 6-cell battery round out the list of features, not including ComfortView Plus technology — for less eye strain — advanced audio, and the Alienware suite of software tools like AlienFX RGB settings.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC — $2,000, was $2,600

Why Buy:

One of the most powerful gaming desktops in the market

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card

1TB boot drive and 1TB storage

Alienware Command Center gives you control over the system

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 outclasses some of the best gaming PCs as it will let you skip reading the system requirements of games — the computer will surely be more than capable of handling any game that you want to play. Inside the gaming desktop are the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which combine for a remarkably powerful machine. It comes equipped with a 512GB SSD for storage, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 also features the brand’s Legend 2.0 design, and with the Alienware Command Center, you’ll be able to access thermal control, overclocking options, and AlienFX lighting settings.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop — $2,400, was $2,920

Why Buy:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card

Comes with Windows 11 Home

Enough space for several AAA titles in 1TB SSD

New design increase internal space, improves cooling

For a gaming PC that will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, you should go for the Alienware Aurora R13. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. The gaming PC also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA titles with all their DLCs and updates. The Alienware Aurora R13 features the brand’s Dark Side of the Moon case and Legend 2.0 design, which increases its internal volume by 50% for improved, toolless accessibility for when you’ll eventually try to upgrade its components. The new design also prioritizes cooling through fewer airflow obstructions.

Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop — $3,300, was $4,645

Inside this beast is a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK 14-core processor — with 20 threads — that runs up to 5GHz in Turbo. It pairs perfectly with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti’s 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 64GB of DDR5 system memory, and a 2TB solid-state drive. The 17.3-inch full-HD display delivers a remarkable refresh rate of 480Hz, which is almost unheard of, plus it supports Nvidia G-Sync, advanced Optimus, and ComfortView Plus technologies.

For connectivity, you have the Killer WiFi 6 for fast, reliable speeds, Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting wireless peripherals like headsets, and a 6-cell battery. The RGB LED-lit keyboard rocks some advanced features, as well, like anti-ghosting technology, N-key rollover, and power state modes — you can swap between “Full Speed” mode and “Balanced” power states. Cherry MX means they’re clicky, satisfying, and feel good under your fingertips.

When are the best Alienware deals?

You’ve already seen that there are some pretty great Alienware deals going on right now, and as always, there’s no time like the present. If you’re keen to treat yourself to a new monitor or gaming laptop, now is a fine time to do so. That’s even more relevant if your existing setup has failed or you simply need a new device right now for some other reason. But what do you do if you’re willing to wait in order to save even more cash? There may be better times later in the year to snap up one of the best Alienware deals.

For example: Prime Day. Celebrating Amazon’s birthday in the summer may have once been an exclusively Amazon-based sale, but many other retailers also get in on the action. It’s a really good opportunity to grab some pricey tech as electronics feature heavily among the deals. However, the absolute best time of year to shop is always going to be Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This massive sales event follows directly after Thanksgiving and always brings deep discounts on the latest technology. The downside? It’s an obvious one: It doesn’t happen until the end-of-year holidays, which don’t start until late November. That’s a long time to wait even if you are likely to save big. You might want to spend money on a great Alienware deal now rather than wait until later.

There’s also the issue of budgeting. If you can afford Alienware deals now, go for it. The holiday season and even the summer can be pretty expensive with trips and gifts to pay for. Buy now and you get to enjoy your new Alienware acquisition immediately without worrying about it cutting into your disposable income like it may during other seasons.

Ultimately, only you know when is the best time to buy but right now, there are certainly some sweet Alienware deals on tap. Time is money, after all, and waiting doesn’t always make things cheaper.

