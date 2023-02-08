Best Apple Watch deals: Save on Series 8, Ultra, and more

The Apple Watch range includes some of the very best smartwatches money can buy right now. Made to a high standard, they’re the ideal timepieces to add to your wrist with a wealth of features that make them genuinely practical and useful. Even better, there are a growing number of different Apple Watches available with different models available for different budgets and needs. We’ve hand-picked the best Apple Watch deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through them.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) — $199, was $279

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) remains a popular choice for anyone dipping their toe into the Apple Watch world without spending a fortune. Still a great choice for most people, the watch allows you to track all your daily activities from walks to runs, HIIT workouts, to tai chi or yoga. You can also monitor your calorie burn and steps taken with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings that are ideal for hikers. As well as that, there are high and low heart rate notifications, a heads up if your heart rate suddenly becomes irregular, and extensive notifications to save you from grabbing your phone.

Apple Watch SE 2 — from $219

The Apple Watch SE 2 is simple yet brilliant. It’s 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and is highly capable of tracking all your daily activities as well as any fitness trends. An enhanced workout app proves useful and you get heart rate notifications as needed too. The standout features include fall detection and crash detection which could potentially be a lifesaver for you. It also has sleep stage tracking so you can see how much time you spend in REM, core, and deep sleep, plus its battery lasts two days.

Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm, GPS)

Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm, GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm, GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 8 — from $329

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the perfect smartwatch for those that want the latest tech. It’s powerful working out faster than the previous model and providing you with advanced sensors. It can now monitor your temperature providing you with ovulation insight retroactively. There’s also a blood oxygen sensor along with the ability to take an ECG any time you need to. On top of that, it has crash and fall detection as well as an emergency SOS facility in case of a problem. A large, always-on Retina display is bright and vibrant so you can always clearly see what you’re doing. It’s also crack-resistant, IP6X-certified dust resistant, and swimproof too. As before, you get plenty of notification support as well.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra — $780, was $799

The Apple Watch Ultra lives up to its name being an incredibly powerful Apple Watch. It’s bigger than the others with a 49mm always-on Retina display and it’s designed to be highly rugged and capable. Aimed at the active person whether that be an outdoors adventurer, diver, or endurance athlete, it has 100m water resistance, extensive GPS tracking and calculations, along with a useful backtrack feature to help you retrace your steps. A redesigned compass app is great for hikers thanks to its compass waypoints and all-new views and functionality, while the Oceanic+ app assists divers. As with other Apple Watches, it also monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, how many steps you take, and how many calories you burn. There’s also extensive notification support which could be even more useful in a situation where grabbing your phone is difficult. It’s excessive for some people given its advanced feature set and price tag, but if you’re always out and going off the beaten path, it’s a great investment. It’s far more robust than any other Apple Watch out there.

