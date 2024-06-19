 Skip to main content
Best Walmart deals: Laptops, TVs, tablets, appliances, and more

By

Walmart is one of the big retailers on the market, and often competes with the likes of Amazon and Best Buy for the best deals possible. In fact, it offers such a wide range of things to pick from, you can find phone deals, tablet deals, headphone deals, and anything in between, so it really does have something for everyone. Of course, it would get tiring to trudge through the hundreds and thousands of offers available at Walmart, which is why we’ve gone out and done the legwork for you, collecting some of our favorite deals below.

On the other hand, if you still prefer checking out some other big retailers, these Best Buy deals might be right up your alley.

Best Walmart TV deals

Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.
Hisense

If you’re looking for TV deals, Walmart has them in spades. Whether you’re planning to buy a simple screen or one of the best TVs, you can get one from the retailer with huge savings. You should check out our 4K TV buying guide to help you determine what features you need, as well as our list of the best TV brands for the most trusted names in the industry.

  • onn. 32-inch HD TV —
  • Hisense 43-inch Class 4K TV —
  • SAMSUNG 32-INCH Class N5300 Series Full HD tv —
  • Philips 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD 4K TV —
  • LG 70-inch 70UQ7070ZUD 4K TV —
  • SAMSUNG 50-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV —

Best Walmart Apple deals

The front of the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple devices, including but not limited to iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and Apple Watches, aren’t always on sale. However, if you want to buy one with a discount, Walmart is one of your best bets for Apple deals. If you’re already deep in the Apple ecosystem, or if you’re thinking about getting your first Apple products, check out the bargains we’ve rounded up below.

  • Apple AirTag (4 Pack) —
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) —
  • Apple Watch SE 2023 (GPS, 40mm) —
  • Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 —
  • Apple 10.9-inch iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Best Walmart tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.
Samsung

There are all kinds of tablets, ranging from basic devices for browsing the internet to high-end machines for creative work. Whatever type of tablet deals you’re searching for, there’s something from Walmart, but you need to hurry if you want to get one of the best tablets with a discount because these offers usually don’t last long.

  • Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) —
  • Lenovo Tab K10 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB) —

Best Walmart phone deals

Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

There’s always high demand for offers involving the best phones, made by brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google. You can find discounts on these devices from Walmart’s phone deals, especially if you’re fine with going for older models. Stocks are extremely limited though, so you need to push through with your purchase before they sell out.

  • AT&T Motorola Moto G Stylus —
  • LIVELY Jitterbug Flip2 —
  • Nokia TA-1515 C300 —
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 5G —
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G —

Best Walmart laptop deals

HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes — student laptops, Chromebooks, office laptops, gaming laptops, and more. They’re all included in the laptop deals of Walmart though, so there’s an offer here that will surely catch your attention. However, as there’s a possibility that these bargains may end at any moment, you need to make your purchase quickly.

  • ASUS 15.6-inch FHD Laptop —
  • HP Stream 14 —
  • HP 15.6-inch Laptop —
  • HP 14-inch Laptop —
  • Acer Aspire 3 —

Best Walmart soundbar deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 in front of TV.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The purpose of soundbars is to improve the audio output of your home theater setup. If you find the speakers of your TV lacking, then you should check out these soundbar deals. It’s up to you if you just want louder volume or a complete surround sound system, but one thing’s for certain — Walmart can get you a good deal for one.

  • TOPVISION Sound Bar —
  • ULTIMEA 2.2ch Sound Bar —
  • LG 2.1 Channel Sound Bar —
  • ULTIMEA 5.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar —
  • SAMSUNG Q-Series 11.1.4ch Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar + Rear Speakers —

Best Walmart headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of headphone deals on Walmart that feature the top brands and the latest features such as active noise cancellation and Bluetooth multipoint. If you’ve got an eye on a discount on one of the best headphones, you should act fast because stocks almost always get sold out quickly.

  • Kid Odyssey Bluetooth Headphones —
  • Srhythm NC25 Noise Cancelling Headphones —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live —
  • Beats Solo 3 —
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 —

Best Walmart smart home deals

The Google Nest Hub Smart Display on a nightstand.
Google

Are you just starting to build your smart home setup, or are you looking to add more components to it? Either way, Walmart has an abundance of offers such as robot vacuum deals and security camera deals. The discounts from the bargains we’ve collected here will let you buy more devices to complete your smart home faster.

  • TEEHO Keyless Entry Door Lock —
  • Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) —
  • Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera —
  • Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat —
  • Google Nest Doorbell (2nd Gen, Wired) —
  • NETGEAR – Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (2-pack) —

Best Walmart small appliance deals

The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.
Keurig

Walmart is a great source for savings on small appliances, including coffee maker deals and air fryer deals, among other kinds of discounts. If you want additional machines in your kitchen or other parts of your home, these are the offers that you should be looking at.

  • KitchenAid 3 Speed Hand Mixer —
  • Ninja 4QT Air Fryer —
  • Auseo Portable Ice Maker —
  • Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker 8.5-quart Multi-Cooker —
  • Ninja CREAMi —

