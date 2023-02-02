Some stories can’t be told through a single article, video, or podcast. That’s why Digital Trends regularly produces original series. There are just certain topics that need to be explored in a longer, more in-depth format. Below, we’ve compiled a collection of series covering everything from climate change to the evolution of language — and much, much more. If you’re looking to binge on great stories, then you’ve come to the right place.
Step inside the future of connected living – and explore today’s most over the top and technologically advanced digs. From the kitchen to the backyard and everything in between, we’ve got an all access pass to some of the world’s most advanced addresses. Whether its virtual home theaters or your very own robot assistant…These homes aren’t just smart, they’re genius.
Hosted By Ariana Escalante & Caleb Denison
The race is on to put humans on Mars — and not just for a quick visit, either. Right now, organizations like NASA and SpaceX are laying the groundwork to put a manned human outpost on the Red Planet. But what will it actually take, technologically speaking, to achieve this wildly ambitious goal?
Hosted by André Stone | Written by Georgina Torbet
From 3D-printed prostheses to burgers grown in science labs to smarter mobility for the elderly or infirm (or just helping us get more sleep at night), tech improves our lives every day in a million ways beyond simply making things more convenient. Tech can have a meaningful impact — that’s why we call it Tech for Change. Here are the companies and people fighting to make a difference.
Collaborative Series by Digital Trends Editorial Staff
Technology can empower society, yet stories of the important women who have shaped that tech are often overshadowed — or even erased. Women With Byte is a continuing series of articles in which we look at the many contributions women have made to technology past and present, the hurdles they faced (and overcame), and the foundations for the future they’ve laid for the next generations.
Collaborative Series by Digital Trends Editorial Staff
ReSpec is a biweekly column focused on PC gaming, PC hardware, and gaming technologies. From deep dives on super resolution techniques to CPU packaging technology to PC gaming experiments, ReSpec helps you understand the games you play, the hardware you own, and how they intersect to create the gaming experiences we all love. New entries go live every other Sunday.
Written by Jacob Roach
Every year, five films are nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Visual Effects category. The projects nominated each year offer a unique perspective on the VFX artistry filmmakers use to take audiences to new worlds, turn back the clock, and make all manner of movie magic. In recognition of these five films we’re putting the spotlight on each nominee in the Best Visual Effects.
Written by Rick Marshall
Over two thirds of all world records in athletics were set in the past 20 years. Let that sink in for a minute. Why? Most likely, the answer isn’t that we humans alive today are inherently stronger, faster, or more talented than earlier generations; it’s that we have better technology at our disposal.
Collaborative Series by Digital Trends Editorial Staff