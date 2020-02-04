Shopping for Dyson household appliances and tools can be a treat, not only because the products are class-leading, but also because the deal prices change often and significantly. The British technology company’s consistent pursuit of functional excellence and style wins fans worldwide. Dyson cord-free and corded vacuum models, air treatment appliances, and hair care devices have hefty price tags, but awesome deals are so frequent that most buyers can find the Dyson model they need and want at a price they can afford. In this post, you’ll find the best February 2020 Dyson deals for vacuums, air purifiers, and fans.

We monitor prices and sales on Dyson appliances major merchant sites to find the best deals, so you don’t have to spend the time. It can be confusing to keep track of Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaner V-series generations, each of which has multiple models, so we track those as well. See below for tips on Dyson’s model naming practices and for a guide to finding the very best Dyson deals if you want to search for yourself. If you’re in the market for Dyson appliance, but you don’t want to spend the time tracking sales and deals at multiple merchants, check back here regularly because we update this post frequently with the best deals we can find on Dyson vacuums and other appliances.

Today’s top Dyson deals

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron — $270, $130 off

— $270, $130 off Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $334, $165off

— $334, $165off Dyson – Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum — $350, $200 off

— $350, $200 off Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Blue — $545, $155 off

— $545, $155 off Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Purple/Iron — $415, $185 off

— $415, $185 off Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan – Refurbished — $230, $70 off

The best deals on Dyson vacuums, fans, and air purifiers

A guide to Dyson cordless vacuums

Have you ever wondered about the the difference between Motorhead, Animal, and Absolute versions of the same generation Dyson lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner? Dyson typically sells two or three models of each new generation of its versatile cordless vacuum cleaners.

Successive generations often have stronger motors, longer battery lives, and sometimes larger dust bins. Each model in a generation typically has the same motor and major features. Those variants generally represent varying levels of features and accessories in a new generation. The list prices for models in the latest generation typically differ by $50 to $100.

Dyson uses the Motorhead designation for the most basic model, usually with a single type of cleaning head and a base assortment of accessories.

A Dyson Animal V-series stick vacuum comes with a midrange assortment, often including two cleaning heads and most accessories or, in some instances, just one cleaning head with all accessories for that model.

Dyson Absolute Cordless V-series models usually include everything available for that model so that you can expect two cleaning heads (regular-sized and mini) and the full assortment of accessories.

When shopping for a Dyson cord-free stick vac, look for the features and accessories you’re sure you’ll actually use. Many homeowners buy vacuums with loads of accessories and attachments, but during their years of ownership, only use two or three attachments such as a crevice tool and an upholstery brush.

If you’re sure you’ll use all of the available accessories with a Dyson model, it’s less expensive to buy everything at once rather than fill in later with single pieces at higher prices. Don’t let the bundle-price argument sway you, though, if you usually vacuum as quickly as possible and only occasionally get to the edges, ceilings, and under furniture.

An expert’s guide to saving on Dyson appliances

If Dyson’s list prices are beyond your budget, there are several ways to save on the brand’s appliances. First, Dyson has frequent sales throughout the year, often with 20% to 40% discounts.

Second, Dyson also has an active business selling refurbished models at even more significant discounts. Dyson runs its factory-refurbished models through full function testing, and each comes with a Dyson warranty.

You can also find fabulous deals on Dyson products with the company’s practice of continuing older models even after new generations launch. So, if you are considering the latest model Dyson cord-free stick vacuum cleaner but it costs a few hundred dollars more than you’re prepared to spend, look back a generation or two. New Dyson models often have stronger motors and other specialized features, but any of the last two or maybe even three generations might be perfect for your needs.

Finally, and this savings factor is likely due to inventory balancing, there are times when Dyson deals on previous-generation models defy the original model’s pricing-level differences. For example, we’ve seen earlier Dyson Absolute V-series models on sale at major merchants and even on Dyson’s website for the same or less than Animal or Motorhead models of the same V-series generation. So for the same or lower price, you can sometimes get a more fully-equipped model.

Even when all four money-saving factors apply, which is rare, the best deal on a Dyson is still going to be more than you need to spend on a basic vacuum cleaner. However, if you want the Dyson quality and brand name, a perfect-storm-like deal would be to find a Dyson factory-refurbished, higher-model-level V-series stick vacuum on sale for less than a lower-model-level version of the same generation.

