Make your fortune with the best stock-trading apps for iOS and Android

Our time is valuable and the world moves fast, so you want to make sure you can quickly and easily check on your investments at a moment’s notice. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best stock-trading apps for both iOS and Android. As always with investing, be aware that your own capital is at risk, and you should never invest money you aren’t prepared to lose.

Trading 212 (free) Named the U.K.'s top stock-trading app in 2016, Trading 212 is a fantastic option even if you're based in the U.S. It gives you access to trading a wide variety of markets, including the U.S., U.K. and German markets. Ten trades a month are completely free, making this a fantastic option for anyone who trades lightly and tends to hold their properties for dividends rather than making money through constant trading. After the 10 free trades in a month, you'll pay 1.95 pounds (about $3) plus 0.05 percent per deal. You can also trade cryptocurrency, and there's access to a live chat for support. A free lifetime practice account that follows the real market can help you learn the ropes if you don't yet have the necessary funds.

Plus500 (free) Plus500 holds the distinction of attracting more than 100,000 new European investors in 2016, making it one of the most popular apps out there. Plus500's app is full of tools that help you survive in the cutthroat world of stock trading. It features no commissions, a Guaranteed Stop tool to ensure you don't lose out, and negative balance protection, which means you can't lose more than you have invested. You can transfer funds into your account by credit card, PayPal, or bank transfer, and you can trade cryptocurrecy and commodities, as well as the usual stocks.

Robinhood (free) Hailed as the hot new stock-trading app, Robinhood boasts a slick interface and zero commissions. There's no minimum amount, so you can start with whatever you want, and there's no waiting period. Trade U.S. stocks, crytocurrency, and commodities, and learn how to trade as you go thanks to Robinhood's personalized feedback and recommendations. For the moment, you're stuck trading only through the app, but there is a web app on the way. Refer friends and you'll both benefit with free stock from some of the world's largest companies.

Fidelity Investments (free) Founded in 1946, Fidelity Investments is one of the big boys of investments and stock trading, and the apps it offers reflect those years of experience Fidelity. The app allows you to trade stocks, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and more, while also offering more general fiscal management, with videos and news articles featuring financial advice that should help you to manage your money even better. It also provides you with market research so you can stay informed, and allows users to open new 401(k) or brokerage accounts. It's something of an all-in-one app that will serve many investors well.