Best iPhone deals and sales for January 2023

Bruce Brown
Briley Kenney
When it’s time for a new phone, shopping around for deals and upgrades can be quite a task. First, you have to decide your carrier, if you want to stay or not, and then you need to decide on a new phone — even within the same brand like an iPhone, you need to choose a model. Apple is still the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — including Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all. The newest iPhone, the iPhone 14 series, is now available and has already pushed down prices of earlier models.

Best T-Mobile iPhone deals

T-Mobile is currently offering a host of deals across several iPhone models old and new. For example, you can get $800+ with a qualifying trade-in and a new Go5G or Go5G Plus line. Here are a few of the best deals, and you can always browse for yourself, which we highly recommend doing:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: As low as $269 after eligible trade-in, or $1,100 full price —
  • iPhone 14 Pro: As low as $170 after eligible trade-in, or $1,000 full price —
  • iPhone 13 Pro: As low as $70 after eligible trade-in, or $900 full price —
  • iPhone 12: As low as free after eligible trade-in, or $630 full price —

Best Verizon iPhone deals

With Verizon you can get the iPhone 14 (256GB model only) for free when you sign up for a new line with Unlimited Plus and swap an eligible trade-in. You can also choose any color from a vibrant red to a unique and bright yellow.

  • iPhone 14 Plus: As low as $5 per month with any new 5G Unlimited plan, or $900 full price —
  • iPhone 14: As low as $0 per month with new Unlimited Plus plan, or $800 full price —
  • iPhone 13: As low as $0 per month with any 5G Unlimited plan, or $700 full price —
  • iPhone 12: As low as $0 per month with new 5G Unlimited Plus plan, or $600 full price —

Best AT&T iPhone deals

AT&T is currently offering a deal that saves you up to $1,000 on new iPhone models with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan or some great deals on older devices like the iPhone 13 with no trade-in required. Here are some of the best offers:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in and unlimited plan, as low as $3 per month, or $1,100 full price —
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in and unlimited plan, as low as $0 per month, or $1,000 full price —
  • iPhone 13: As low as $11 per month with no trade-in, or $730 full price —
  • iPhone 12 128GB — As low as $5 per month with no trade-in, or $680 full price —

Best unlocked iPhone deals (any carrier)

For the most part, an unlocked phone allows you to use the device across any carrier’s network, provided the technology is compatible with your device. Some phones built for a particular network, like CDMA, may not be able to carry over. The cool thing about Best Buy’s unlocked phones is they clearly list which networks you can use them with.

Here are some of the best unlocked iPhone deals:

  • iPhone 13 128GB (5G) Unlocked —
  • iPhone 12 (5G) 64GB Unlocked —
  • iPhone 13 mini (5G) 128GB Unlocked —
  • iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB  Unlocked —

