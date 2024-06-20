 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Paramount Plus deals: Get your first month free

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Many of the best streaming deals will be found among the best live TV streaming services, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a standalone service or two worth turning to for some savings. Paramount Plus is a standalone streaming service that has tons of great content and some affordable ways to subscribe. From movies to sports, there’s always something new on Paramount Plus, and we’ve got all of the ways to save on a subscription. This includes a way to watch Paramount Plus for free. You can also save on some ways to put a Paramount Plus subscription to good use, such as with phone deals, tablet deals, and laptop deals, or you can scale up your viewing experience by checking out the best TV deals going on right now.

How to sign up to Paramount Plus for free for a week

The best way to go about watching Paramount Plus for free is by utilizing the Paramount Plus free trial. This is a pretty easy free week of access to claim, as all you have to do is sign up for a Paramount Plus account. The free trial is good for seven days, and it will give you full access to either the Paramount Plus Essential plan, which is regularly $6 per month, or the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which regularly costs $12 per month. Utilizing the Paramount Plus free trial is a great way to watch a particular sports event without having to commit to a monthly subscription, or to simply explore the Paramount Plus library to ensure there’s enough you’d like to watch before subscribing.

How to get a discount on a Paramount Plus subscription

If you’re a student you can enjoy 25% off a Paramount Plus Essential monthly subscription. To do so, you simply need to verify your student credentials. You’ll need to be a college or university student currently enrolled at an accredited, Title IV higher education institution to qualify.

How to save on your Paramount Plus annual subscription

An annual Paramount Plus subscription is a valid option if you’re in it for the long term, as extended subscription will grant you some savings. Anyone who signs up for the Paramount Plus Essential plan for a year pays just $50 while the Premium plan costs $100. It works out as cheaper than subscribing on a monthly basis.

However you save, it’s worth checking out Paramount Plus. It offers more than 40,000 episodes and movies, along with exclusive originals and even live sports like NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.

Discovery Plus free trial: Stream for a week for free
Discovery+ app icon on Apple TV homescreen.

With such a huge variety of streaming services to chose from, it's easy to get overwhelmed. There are options focused on prestige TV, or movies, or original series, and just about any other type of TV you can name. But if you love reality TV and shows focused on cooking or home improvement, then the service you might be most interested in is Discovery Plus. The service has had a rocky history recently and last year it raised its prices, but you can still get a free seven-day trial of the service to decide if you want to fork out for a regular subscription.
Is there a Discovery Plus free trial?

There is a Discovery Plus free trial, and if things like a Disney Plus free trial and a Peacock TV free trial are of interest to you, it’s worth pouncing on. The Discovery Plus free trial does consist of signing up for the paid service, at which point you’re given seven days of free access to the entire Discovery Plus library of content. You have the full seven days to enjoy all of the Discovery Plus content you like, and you can cancel with no financial commitment within those seven days. If you don’t cancel within those seven days, your credit card will be billed $4.99 per month or $8.99 per month, depending on which Discovery Plus tier you choose at signup.

Hulu with Live TV Free Trial: Everything you need to know
Hulu on Roku.

As great as online streaming platforms are, some people miss the cable and live TV days -- not necessarily because of the prices or confusion, but the option to catch whatever is on at a given time. It can be frustrating trying to find a decent movie or show to watch or even make a selection with so much available these days. If that sounds like you, that's where the best live TV streaming services come in. In fact, Hulu has its own live TV streaming service in its Hulu with Live TV package, which is one of the largest streaming platforms by subscriber count (more than 4 million, in case you were wondering). It's a more comprehensive streaming service than basic Hulu, though, so it's naturally a bit pricier. The higher price may warrant a testing period. It's always good to give something a try before spending your hard-earned money, which leaves you wondering: Is there a Hulu with Live TV free trial available? Here's what you need to know.
Is there a Hulu with Live TV free trial?

Just as there is no Disney Plus free trial, there is also no Hulu with Live TV free trial at the moment. That said, there is a Hulu free trial for the basic ad-supported service if you want to give that a try to see if Hulu's non-live catalog of shows and movies is worth it. You get to try Hulu for 30 days, too, which is ample time to explore the catalog and then decide if you want to upgrade to the full Hulu with Live TV package to get those television channels that basic Hulu is missing. Other than that, though, you'll have to pony up the cash if you want to sign up for Hulu with Live TV -- but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price.

Netflix free trial: Can you stream for free in 2024?
A hand points a remote at a TV display a Netflix logo screen.

If you want to see the best shows on Netflix, the best way to do so would be through a Netflix free trial. But do they have one, and if not are there other ways to get the streaming giant for free? We investigate.
Is there a Netflix free trial?

Unlike some other streaming services, Netflix does not have a free trial. That's a tough break for the "try before you buy" crowd, but the sad truth is that, like Disney+, Netflix has a pretty captive audience and doesn't really need to do much to entice people to sign up. The good news is that there are no contracts or commitments to worry about if you decide the service isn't for you, or just want to take a break for awhile. There are also ways to get Netflix for free through third party sign-ups.

