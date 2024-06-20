Many of the best streaming deals will be found among the best live TV streaming services, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a standalone service or two worth turning to for some savings. Paramount Plus is a standalone streaming service that has tons of great content and some affordable ways to subscribe. From movies to sports, there’s always something new on Paramount Plus, and we’ve got all of the ways to save on a subscription. This includes a way to watch Paramount Plus for free. You can also save on some ways to put a Paramount Plus subscription to good use, such as with phone deals, tablet deals, and laptop deals, or you can scale up your viewing experience by checking out the best TV deals going on right now.

How to sign up to Paramount Plus for free for a week

The best way to go about watching Paramount Plus for free is by utilizing the Paramount Plus free trial. This is a pretty easy free week of access to claim, as all you have to do is sign up for a Paramount Plus account. The free trial is good for seven days, and it will give you full access to either the Paramount Plus Essential plan, which is regularly $6 per month, or the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which regularly costs $12 per month. Utilizing the Paramount Plus free trial is a great way to watch a particular sports event without having to commit to a monthly subscription, or to simply explore the Paramount Plus library to ensure there’s enough you’d like to watch before subscribing.

How to get a discount on a Paramount Plus subscription

If you’re a student you can enjoy 25% off a Paramount Plus Essential monthly subscription. To do so, you simply need to verify your student credentials. You’ll need to be a college or university student currently enrolled at an accredited, Title IV higher education institution to qualify.

How to save on your Paramount Plus annual subscription

An annual Paramount Plus subscription is a valid option if you’re in it for the long term, as extended subscription will grant you some savings. Anyone who signs up for the Paramount Plus Essential plan for a year pays just $50 while the Premium plan costs $100. It works out as cheaper than subscribing on a monthly basis.

However you save, it’s worth checking out Paramount Plus. It offers more than 40,000 episodes and movies, along with exclusive originals and even live sports like NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.

