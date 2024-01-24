 Skip to main content
ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2024?

Launched in 2018, ESPN+ allows you to stream UFC fights, Major League Baseball games, boxing bouts, and a ton of on-demand shows, films, and documentaries. As of 2024, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial. There are, however, creative ways to try it out or essentially get it for free, like signing up for the Disney bundle. We’ll detail all of these options below.

Is there an ESPN+ free trial?

A person browsing the ESPN+ app on an iPad.
ESPN

The short answer is there is no ESPN+ free trial as of now. ESPN offered a free trial back in 2018 when it launched its premium streaming platform, but that was sadly short-lived. If you’re looking for a way to try ESPN+ for free (or at least save some money on your subscription), though, then don’t give up just yet — you have some options.

Can you get ESPN+ for free?

Although there’s no ESPN+ free trial, there are often other ways that you can try it free if you shop around. Your best bet is by scoring a deal with a new network service plan (internet or cellular) such as Verizon or AT&T, as these providers often run offers to entice new customers to switch. For example, Verizon is currently giving customers a . The offer is valid for both new and existing customers, and lasts as long as you stay on an eligible Unlimited plan.

The Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus logos on a purple background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

There’s another way to get ESPN+ for free, provided you use your imagination a bit. For $14 per month, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and basic Hulu (you can also get rid of ads on Disney+ and Hulu for an additional $6 per month). Together, those cost $25 per month, but since the Disney Bundle saves you $11 on their combined price, you’re basically getting ESPN+ for free.

Are there any ESPN+ deals?

As of now, ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year; the annual subscription is obviously the better value as it basically gives you two months for free. However, we already mentioned another way to save that offers an even better ESPN+ deal in our opinion, and that’s the Disney Bundle. Since it saves you $11 per month on the combined price of three different streaming platforms, you’re effectively getting ESPN+ for free. Unfortunately, there’s no Disney Bundle or Disney Plus free trial, but the package is such a good value that it’s hard to complain about that too much.

UFC fans are particularly well-positioned to score a deal on ESPN+, or at least a discount on the next UFC pay-per-view. ESPN and the UFC share a tight relationship, and as of 2024, the only way to livestream UFC PPV events online in the U.S. is through ESPN+. That means you’ll need to hand over the cash for both an ESPN+ membership and your pay-per-view ticket to watch numbered UFC events live. However, if you don’t have ESPN+ yet, then you can get a one-time bundle deal available only to new subscribers. This gets you a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the upcoming UFC PPV package for $125. They would normally cost $185 separately ($109.99 for ESPN+ and $75 for each UFC pay-per-view), so that saves you $50. You can only redeem this offer once, however.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cheapest way to get ESPN+?

The cheapest way to get ESPN+ is by signing up for the Disney Bundle, which costs $14.99 per month with ads and $24.99 per month without ads, and also includes Disney+ and Hulu. Given the combined monthly cost of these three services on their own, you’re essentially getting ESPN+ for free.

Is ESPN Plus free with Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ is not included as a free channel add-on for Amazon Prime. To sign up for ESPN+ you’ll have to buy it separately. ESPN doesn’t offer a free trial as of 2024.

How much does it cost to get ESPN+ only?

ESPN+ only costs $10.99 monthly or $109.99 annually. The annual plan is a better deal since it gives you two free months of the service compared to the monthly plan. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Disney bundle without ads for $24.99 per month and also get Disney+ and Hulu.

Lucas Coll
