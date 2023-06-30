If you’re looking for high-end TV deals, you’ve probably already noticed that Sony features heavily here. As one of the best TV brands, you simply can’t go wrong with buying a Sony TV. To help you save further, we’ve picked out some of the best Sony TV deals going on right now. Below, you’ll see what the discount is along with why the TV is worth your time and money. Remember — these deals are popular so you may need to be fast to avoid missing out.

Sony 50-inch X80K 4K TV — $550, was $600

For a great 4K TV experience, the Sony 50-inch X80K 4K TV is an excellent choice. It uses Sony’s Triluminos Pro system to provide you with billions of accurate colors and impressive picture quality that looks natural. There’s Dolby Vision and Atmos support along with Motionflow XR so you get a blur-free picture even when action is at its fastest. There’s also its HDR Processor X1 which helps upscale non-4K content and provides a smooth and clear picture every time. Google TV with Google Assistant handles all your streaming and smart home needs.

Sony 55-inch X80K 4K TV — $650, was $700

For a larger Sony experience, snap up the Sony 55-inch X80K 4K TV. It has all the benefits of the 50-inch model including HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, along with Triluminos Pro for an accurate picture and a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling non-4K pictures. There’s also Motionflow XR technology for a blur-free image while the TV is designed with exclusive features for PlayStation users.

Sony 65-inch X80K 4K TV — $800, was $850

Got a living space large enough for a 65-inch TV? Buy the Sony 65-inch X80K 4K TV for a great image every time. As before, there’s Triluminos Pro for billions of accurate colors and impressive picture quality. There’s also Motionflow XR for keeping the image silky smooth and blur-free while HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support all help with the image and sound quality. Besides the 4K processor X1 for upscaling, there’s also 4K X-Reality Pro for bringing back lost texture and detail with older content.

Sony 75-inch X85K 4K TV — $1,200, was $1,400

For a more cinematic experience, try the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K TV. It has all the essentials you need for watching movies and gaming. There’s enhanced gaming picture quality for PlayStation owners while Motionflow XR helps you enjoy blur-free picture quality even when the action gets super fast. Triluminos Pro helps with providing accurate colors in the billions, so you get natural picture quality every time. There’s also HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80K OLED TV — $1,400, was $1,500

OLED technology makes everything better with self-lit pixels ensuring you get deep blacks and vibrant colors, all in the same scene. It creates truly immersive depth and realism in whatever you’re watching or playing with that is further enhanced by XR Triluminos Pro. There’s also high peak brightness to handle any living situation. Designed with gaming in mind, the TV has HDMI 2.1 ports and offers input lag as low as 8.5ms so it’s perfect for your PlayStation 5. There’s also Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.

Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,600

If you’d prefer a huge screen over OLED technology, consider the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV. An 85-inch panel is almost hard to picture until you’re standing in front of it, and it truly feels like you’ve created your own home cinema at home. It has a 4K HDR processor X1 to handle ensuring the image is smooth, clear, and rich with color, while it can also easily upscale non-4K content. Motionflow XR technology helps provide a blur-free image while HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos all provide great picture quality and sound.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV — $2,200, was $2,700

One of the best TVs around, the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV is a dream to look at. It’s Sony’s brightest-ever OLED picture with XR OLED Contrast Pro technology ensuring truly immersive depth and realism. The TV’s Cognitive Processor XR is able to understand how humans see, providing intense contrast and natural colors. There’s also XR motion clarity for handling fast-moving action in a blur-free fashion while it’s geared perfectly toward getting the best out of PlayStation consoles. There’s also Acoustic Surface Audio for a rich aural experience. Support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced and Netflix calibrated mode means whatever you’re watching will look exceptional.

