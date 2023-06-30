 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Sony TV deals: Save on some of the best TVs money can buy

Lucas Coll
By

If you’re looking for high-end TV deals, you’ve probably already noticed that Sony features heavily here. As one of the best TV brands, you simply can’t go wrong with buying a Sony TV. To help you save further, we’ve picked out some of the best Sony TV deals going on right now. Below, you’ll see what the discount is along with why the TV is worth your time and money. Remember — these deals are popular so you may need to be fast to avoid missing out.

Sony 50-inch X80K 4K TV — $550, was $600

The Sony 50-inch X80K 4K TV on a white background.

For a great 4K TV experience, the Sony 50-inch X80K 4K TV is an excellent choice. It uses Sony’s Triluminos Pro system to provide you with billions of accurate colors and impressive picture quality that looks natural. There’s Dolby Vision and Atmos support along with Motionflow XR so you get a blur-free picture even when action is at its fastest. There’s also its HDR Processor X1 which helps upscale non-4K content and provides a smooth and clear picture every time. Google TV with Google Assistant handles all your streaming and smart home needs.

Sony 55-inch X80K 4K TV — $650, was $700

The Sony X80K Series 4K TV on a white background.

For a larger Sony experience, snap up the Sony 55-inch X80K 4K TV. It has all the benefits of the 50-inch model including HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, along with Triluminos Pro for an accurate picture and a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling non-4K pictures. There’s also Motionflow XR technology for a blur-free image while the TV is designed with exclusive features for PlayStation users.

Related

Sony 65-inch X80K 4K TV — $800, was $850

The Sony X80K Series 4K Google TV on a white background.

Got a living space large enough for a 65-inch TV? Buy the Sony 65-inch X80K 4K TV for a great image every time. As before, there’s Triluminos Pro for billions of accurate colors and impressive picture quality. There’s also Motionflow XR for keeping the image silky smooth and blur-free while HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support all help with the image and sound quality. Besides the 4K processor X1 for upscaling, there’s also 4K X-Reality Pro for bringing back lost texture and detail with older content.

Sony 75-inch X85K 4K TV — $1,200, was $1,400

The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV against a white background.

For a more cinematic experience, try the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K TV. It has all the essentials you need for watching movies and gaming. There’s enhanced gaming picture quality for PlayStation owners while Motionflow XR helps you enjoy blur-free picture quality even when the action gets super fast. Triluminos Pro helps with providing accurate colors in the billions, so you get natural picture quality every time. There’s also HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80K OLED TV — $1,400, was $1,500

A Sony Bravia A80K 4K TV sits on a table in front of a large window.

OLED technology makes everything better with self-lit pixels ensuring you get deep blacks and vibrant colors, all in the same scene. It creates truly immersive depth and realism in whatever you’re watching or playing with that is further enhanced by XR Triluminos Pro. There’s also high peak brightness to handle any living situation. Designed with gaming in mind, the TV has HDMI 2.1 ports and offers input lag as low as 8.5ms so it’s perfect for your PlayStation 5. There’s also Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience.

Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,600

The Sony 65-inch X80K TV.

If you’d prefer a huge screen over OLED technology, consider the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV. An 85-inch panel is almost hard to picture until you’re standing in front of it, and it truly feels like you’ve created your own home cinema at home. It has a 4K HDR processor X1 to handle ensuring the image is smooth, clear, and rich with color, while it can also easily upscale non-4K content. Motionflow XR technology helps provide a blur-free image while HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos all provide great picture quality and sound.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV — $2,200, was $2,700

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends

One of the best TVs around, the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV is a dream to look at. It’s Sony’s brightest-ever OLED picture with XR OLED Contrast Pro technology ensuring truly immersive depth and realism. The TV’s Cognitive Processor XR is able to understand how humans see, providing intense contrast and natural colors. There’s also XR motion clarity for handling fast-moving action in a blur-free fashion while it’s geared perfectly toward getting the best out of PlayStation consoles. There’s also Acoustic Surface Audio for a rich aural experience. Support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced and Netflix calibrated mode means whatever you’re watching will look exceptional.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals: Early sales to shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals

Prime Day deals are arriving soon with early deals already underway. The full event runs on July 11 and July 12 so there's really not long to wait. In which case, if you can hold out for the big event, you'll see the absolute best discounts very soon. The best discounts happen during the sales event, with pretty much nothing selling out on Prime Day itself. There's also the bonus of other retailers getting in on the action with their own sales, so there's no shortage of reasons why waiting until Prime Day is smart. If you simply can't hold on any longer though, check out the Chromebook deals below to find what you need right now.
Today's best Prime Day Chromebook deals
Acer Chromebook 314 -- $169, was $269

For a cheap Chromebook that's still dependable enough to complete basic tasks, go for the Acer Chromebook 314. Inside are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, plus a 64GB eMMC that's supplemented with built-in support for cloud storage through Google Drive, like all other Chromebooks. The device also has a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and a battery that can last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV Deals: All the early deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day TV Deals

Amazon's major sales event, Prime Day, is creeping up fast and that means it's going to be a great time to upgrade your TV. If, like us, you're getting excited by what Prime Day deals could pop up, you're probably particularly considering the awesome Prime Day TV deals that are likely to happen. After all, a new TV can be an expensive purchase so you want to save as much as possible by scooping one up during sales season. To help you out, we've taken a look at some key things you need to consider. We've looked at when the Prime Day TV deals are starting, considered where the best Prime Day TV deals will come from, as well as checked out if you should buy a TV during Prime Day 2023 or not.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals
32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV -- $98, was $144

Simple yet effective, this 32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child's room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don't want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more
This 65-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed from $530 to $330
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.

There used to be a time when you need to spend at least $1,000 if you want a massive display for your home theater setup, but those days are long gone. Here's a good case in point -- the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is already affordable at its original price of $530, is currently even cheaper at just $330 following a $200 discount from Best Buy. You should know that TV deals like this almost always get sold out quickly, so if you're interested, you'll need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
While Toshiba is no longer considered one of the best TV brands, it's still chugging along just fine as an Amazon partner. That means its products like the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV are powered by the Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ so you'll always have something to watch. The partnership also integrates support for Amazon's Alexa, allowing you to use the TV's Alexa Voice Remote for voice commands on functions like controlling playback, adjusting volume, and searching for new content.

Read more