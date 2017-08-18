What is a smart TV, and why should you consider buying one?

Every few years, a new feature shows up in the television industry, signaling a paradigm shift and fundamentally moving the goalposts for manufacturers. In recent years, 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) color have both become commonplace in TVs, meaning the screens we watch are getting better and brighter every day. There is one development that supersedes all others, though: The television intelligence revolution. Smart TVs aren’t just popular; they’re the status quo, and they’re quickly becoming ubiquitous. You might ask “What is a smart TV? What makes it smart?”

Well we’re here to answer that, and to ensure that you’re well-educated heading into your next big purchase. Doing your homework can be the difference between spending hundreds on a stopgap solution and picking out a TV that’ll last you for ten years or more. Always remember: You must be smarter than your TV.

What makes a TV smart?

The one major feature separating smart TVs and not-so-smart TVs is an internet connection. Smart TVs come equipped with both an Ethernet port and built-in Wi-Fi support, so they should be able to connect from anywhere in your house. Generally speaking, Wi-Fi should be fast enough for most purposes, but if you plan on streaming games or 4K content, you might want to hard-wire instead.

That internet connection is primarily used to stream television shows and movies from a variety of apps and services, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and YouTube (among others). Occasionally, there’ll be free stuff available, but for the most part, you’ll need to subscribe to these services to access their content. Some smart TVs have web browsers baked in — though these are often unwieldy and less effective than your phone’s — and some even have cameras for use with videoconferencing apps like Skype.

One goal, many paths

Even though all smart TVs are built with the same goal in mind — helping you access your favorite content without a middle man. But they don’t all work the exact same way. Each manufacturer has a unique operating system with its own individual features and quirks, so just for you, we’ve put together a short list of the most prevalent.

Brand Operating System The Lowdown Samsung Tizen Tizen is extremely fast, and it’ll automatically detect devices that you connect to the TV, labeling inputs accordingly. Plus you can control connected devices with the TV remote. LG WebOS WebOS is extremely simple and fun to use, and it supports motion controls with the included remote. Sony Android TV If you use an Android phone, this should be immediately familiar. Sony smart TVs support Google Cast, with which you can project your phone’s (or tablet’s) display onto your TV. TCL Roku Roku OS is awesome, featuring clean, simple navigation and a best-in-class search function that looks through every app for your chosen content. Also: Voice search! Element Amazon Fire TV In addition to the inclusion of the Amazon Video app, you’ll get access to Alexa, a personal assistant who can help navigate your TV and control your smart home devices. Westinghouse Amazon Fire TV See above

Voice search

For the most part, smart TV interfaces are designed to be simple and easy enough for anyone to use without any training or tutorials (after all, lots of people check out display TVs before buying). Still, sometimes you just don’t want to move a muscle — and that’s where voice search comes in. As a fairly common feature in smart TV remotes, voice search turns navigation into an easy, one-click task, no matter what you’re looking for.

That said, certain platforms (like Roku) offer more robust search engines than others, so don’t be surprised if your favorite show doesn’t come up immediately.

Alternatives

Smart TVs may be all the rage, but they’re not omnipotent. Perhaps the TV you like doesn’t have the right operating system, or maybe you just don’t have the cash to pony up hundreds for a shiny new screen. Whatever the case, streaming set-top boxes and streaming sticks are valid alternatives that offer much of the same functionality for a fraction of the price. Roku’s products do a great job of turning dumb TVs into smart ones, as do Google’s Chromecasts and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick.