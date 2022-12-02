Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more

There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook — $99, was $230

First on our list of deals is the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Chromebook. With its 14-inch touchscreen with narrow bezels, this is the perfect Chromebook for getting work done on the go. Add in a speedy MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM for multitasking, dual stereo speakers, and 10 hours of battery life, and it’s easy to see why this is such a great buy. Onboard there’s 64GB of fast, efficient eMMC storage, plenty for storing your essential documents and files, all encased in a slim, lightweight machine that weighs just 2.87lbs, making it ideal to slip into a bag for work or study sessions.

Apple iPhone SE — $99, was $149

The iPhone SE offers excellent value for money even when it’s not on offer, so this deal’s sure to be a bestseller. This is the first generation iPhone SE (2020), prepaid, so no contract, and locked to the Straight Talk network. Its 4.7-inch retina display has 326 ppi and TrueTone (which adapts to light in your environment) plus haptic touch. All this to say, everything you view on the phone’s screen looks crisp and vibrant. Its smaller footprint is ideal for those who prefer using their phone one-handed, or great for kids, too. You get 64GB of onboard storage, excellent audio quality, and Apple’s speedy A13 bionic processor (the same one found in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro), which is excellent for a mid-range phone. The camera setup is solid too, with a 12MP main that’s great for indoor and outdoor photos and packs OIS and Smart HDR, among other features. There’s also a 7MP front-facing camera, and you can shoot 4K videos up to 60fps. If you want an iPhone on a budget, this is the deal to get.

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra-Slim Notebook — $139, was $169

Need a new laptop but only have $150 to spend? This Ultra-Slim Windows 10 Notebook from Gateway ticks all the boxes and is one of the best laptop deals around right now. It packs an expansive 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 screen, with a powerful Intel Pentium processor to speed through your work tasks and binge your favorite Netflix shows. The 1MP webcam is perfect for video meetings, while 128GB of onboard storage is plenty for all your documents, photos, files, and videos — plus, there’s a MicroSD card slot to expand the storage to 512GB. This notebook also includes all the ports you could ever need, a precision touchpad, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life, enough to see you through a full day of work — or movie night. Its ultra-slim, lightweight form factor ensures it’s perfectly portable for productivity on the go.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, 40mm) — $199, was $279

The first-gen Apple Watch SE is Apple’s budget offering, and it’s the Apple Watch for most people, making it one of the best Apple Watch deals around today. This deal’s on the 40mm Apple Watch SE in Space Gray Aluminum with a Midnight Sport Band. The Apple Watch SE is packed with features to keep you connected, healthy, and safe. It tracks all your favorite workouts, from running and swimming to yoga and pilates, and you can see your fitness trends in the Fitness app on your iPhone. It also offers sleep tracking and helps monitor heart health with high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications. Speaking of, you can get notifications from all your favorite apps right on your wrist, so you don’t need to reach for your phone, and with most apps, you can interact with notifications, too. There’s support for Apple Pay to make purchases, a swimproof design means you won’t worry when working out on rainy days, and you get up to two days of battery life from a single charge.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones — $249, was $329

We’ve got one of today’s best headphone deals right here for you — the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones. These headphones offer outstanding active noise cancellation to shut out distractions, with an adjustable EQ to tweak the bass, mid-range, and treble levels to suit your preferences. Whatever you’re listening to, you can enjoy it for longer with up to 24 hours of battery life — and a 15-minute charge provides an extra three hours of play time. From podcasts to audiobooks or your favorite tunes, everything sounds amazing on these headphones — even calls, with improved voice pick-up and a noise-rejecting algorithm to filter out surrounding noise. The Bose QuietComfort 45 look as great as they sound too, with synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon construction plus padded ear cups for all-day comfort.

50-inch Vizio V-Series Smart TV — $298, was $358

Our pick of the best TV deals starts with this 50-inch V-Series Smart TV from Vizio. With 4K resolution, this TV has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for more immersive viewing of your favorite TV shows and movies. The in-built SmartCast platform lets you access all your streaming services, like Netflix, while WatchFree+ provides hundreds of live TV channels and on-demand content for free. You also get low input lag of under 10ms and FreeSync support for gaming, plus three HDMI 2.1 ports to connect all your consoles. Plus, you’ll never struggle with finding what you want to watch, thanks to the included voice-enabled remote.

55-inch LG 4K Smart TV — $997, was $1,600

If you’re looking for the best TVs, you won’t do much better than this deal on a 55-inch LG 4K Smart TV. Great for watching your favorite streaming shows and movies, live TV, or gaming, this TV’s expansive 55-inch screen with 4K resolution ensures everything looks great. The self-lit OLED pixels provide perfect blacks and infinite contrasts, while Dolby Vision IQ automatically changes the display setting based on the lighting in your room. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps up with the action on game day and is speedy for console gaming too, and with two HDMI 2.1 ports, LG’s built-in Gaming Optimizer, Nvidia G-SYNC, and FreeSync Premium, you’ll be set to play the latest AAA titles in 4K. Because this is a smart TV, you also get built-in access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, as well as access to over 300 free LG channels. The only problem you’ll have is choosing what to watch first!

Editors' Recommendations