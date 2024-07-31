 Skip to main content
Best Buy deals: Save on laptops, TVs, appliances, and more

By

Best Buy is one of the biggest retailers around, and while it can’t compete directly with Amazon, no one really can; it does a pretty excellent job of coming as close as possible. In fact, many of our roundups draw from deals that Best Buy has to offer, including the best TV deals, best laptop deals, and best phone deals, so it’s safe to say it has a lot to offer. Of course, it does have an absolutely huge selection of products, and those who are looking for some solid deals may not want to trudge through all of that to find something good.  That’s why we’ve gone out and collected some of our favorite Best Buy deals across various categories to save you the hassle.

Best Buy TV deals

Samsung 85-inch Terrace Full Sun Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung

There may be no better place to purchase one of the best TVs than Best Buy. There is almost always some huge savings to find on TVs at Best Buy, and that’s certainly the case right now. You’ll find deals top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, and more budget-friendly brands like TCL and Hisense are in play, too.

  • Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K TV —
  • Roku 55-inch 4K TV —
  • Insignia 65-inch F30 4K TV —
  • TCL 75-inch Class S4 4K TV —
  • Hisense 65-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K TV —

Best Buy Apple deals

Apple Airpods Max.
Apple

Apple is one of the most popular brands on the planet, and its huge lineup of products can be difficult to find deals on. That’s not the case at Best Buy right, as the retailer has savings on MacBooks, iPhones, and accessories to be found.

  • Apple AirPods 2 —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Apple iPad (9th-generation) —
  • Apple MacBook Pro M2 13 —
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 15 —

Best Buy tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 front view showing tablet and videoconferencing.
Microsoft

A tablet is a good way to take your computing mobile and to do lots of creative work. It’s also a great way to save at Best Buy right now. You can land some serious savings on tablets like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is a couple of generations old now but still holds up with tasks you may need to tackle today. There is also some huge savings to take advantage of if you prefer Samsung’s lineup of tablets.

  • Amazon Fire HD 10 —
  • Lenovo Tab M9 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ —
  • Lenovo Tab P12 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra —

Best Buy phone deals

Moo on the Motorola Razr Plus's cover screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Getting a new phone might seem expensive, but Best Buy has a lot of discounts on phones to choose from. Motorola, OnePlus, and even some refurbished iPhones that come backed by Geek Squad are seeing some major price drops right now.

  • Motorola – Moto G Play 32GB —
  • Motorola Moto G Power 256GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy A35 —
  • Motorola Razr 128GB —
  • OnePlus 11 5G 256GB —

Best Buy laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 rear view showing lid and logo.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

A new laptop makes a great gift idea for student going into second semester after the holidays, but it also makes a great gift for oneself any time of the year. Right now is as good a time to shop laptops at Best Buy, as popular models are seeing discounts across the board.

  • Acer Chromebook 315 —
  • Lenovo Ideapad 1i 15 —
  • Dell Inspiron 15 —
  • ASUS TUF 15 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16 —

Best Buy soundbar deals

The Samsung Q910C soundbar underneath a huge TV.
Samsung

If you’re looking to expand or upgrade your home theater you can certainly do so with some savings at Best Buy. Audio upgrades are seeing some major discounts, with soundbars by LG, Samsung, Bose, and JBL seeing some of their lowest prices of the year.

  • Vizio 2.1-channel V-series soundbar —
  • JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2 Channel Q-series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer —
  • Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Channel Q-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers —

Best Buy headphone deals

Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony / Sony

Headphones are a nice way to create a little listening privacy for yourself, or to more deeply immerse yourself in a movie or TV show. Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, and Apple are some of the best headphones on the market, and they all have models discounted at Best Buy right now.

  • Beats Studio Buds —
  • Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro —
  • Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones —
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 —

Best Buy smart home deals

The Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen) on a table.
Amazon

If you’re looking for some great devices that can contribute to your smart home setup, you need look no further than Best Buy. Same great savings are available on devices like smart displays, smart speakers, and security camera systems, as well as more practical items like routers.

  • LIFX 40-inch Lightstrip —
  • Google Nest temperature sensor —
  • Ring Indoor camera 2-pack —
  • Blink Outdoor 4 Wireless Camera (3-pack) —
  • Google Nest Learning Smart —

Best Buy small appliance deals

A person removes fries from the basket of the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer.
Bella

Another great way to land some savings at Best Buy is if you’re in the mood for food. From mixers to air fryers, there are a lot of kitchen appliances currently seeing discounts. These also include small appliances for other rooms. Dyson vacuums are seeing some great deals at Best Buy right now, as are robot vacuums.

  • Bella 5-quart Slow Cooker with Dipper —
  • Bella Pro Series 4-quart slim digital air fryer —
  • Cuisinart 2-Slice Digital Toaster —
  • Ninja Professional Plus Blender —
  • De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker —
  • Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro —

More Unmissable Deals

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
