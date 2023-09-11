Is your backlog of video games running low? Did you just grab a new PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch and need to build up your library? Video game deals are the cheapest way to do it. Below we’ve pulled the best video game deals available for all three current generation consoles. These are all fantastic games, by the way. Everything listed below appears on our list of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games. You’ll find deals on some surprisingly popular titles, too.

Best PS5 game deals

Diablo IV — $63, was $70

The long-awaited sequel is finally here! Jump back into the dark fantasy role playing game with this newest installment. You’ll fight evil in all its grotesque forms across an expansive map. Diablo IV keeps the classic isometric look of the previous games while updating them to current-gen graphics and controls. There’s a singleplayer campaign as well as an extensive post-game multiplayer world.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — $60, was $70

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up where Cal and the team left off in Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal keeps a majority of his force powers and builds up new ones as he searches for a safe haven for the surviving jedi. Jedi: Survivor is a Star Wars take on the souls-like genre that fans of both franchises can enjoy. You’ll solve Zelda-like puzzles, fight brutal bosses and travers several large planets from the Star Wars universe.

The Last of Us Part I — $51, was $70

Naughty Dog is famous for a perfectionist approach to realistic graphics. It only makes sense then that they would remake their modern PS3 classic, The Last of Us, and bring it in line with the current generation of games. If you played Last of Us Part II, you’ll instantly recognize the gameplay style of Part I. Naughty Dog basically reused the gameplay mechanics of Part II and retold the story of Part I with better graphics. This is the new official version of the game, and includes the DLC Left Behind.

Returnal — $35, was $70

Deathloop — $25, was $60

Deathloop uses the classic Groundhog Day conceit of a time loop and turns it into a first person shooter. You’ll explore and fight your way through the map, looking for the locations of various items, weapons and bosses. When you inevitably die, you’ll respawn and use the knowledge you just gained to get through the level faster and prepare for battles better.

Final Fantasy XVI — $50, was $70

Final Fantasy XVI, the newest entry in the long-running RPG series, has some new things to offer to the franchise. While FFXV tried to blend real time action and turn-based elements, FFXVI leans much more into the hack and slash territory of games like Devil May Cry. It has the same epic scope and grand feel that the series is known for, but the combat and RPG elements are toned down considerably to give a more action-heavy experience.

Best Xbox Series S and X game deals

Street Fighter 6 — $54, was $60

Street Fighter has been one of the standard fighting game franchises since the first game launched in arcades in 1987. So how are we only up to number six? That’s a long story. Suffice to say that the Street Fighter 6 developers have learned a lot from their long history with fighting games. Our review calls it “a new gold standard for fighting games.” If you’re a fan of the series and were somewhat turned off by the lackluster reception of Street Fighter 5, give this one a shot. If you’re a new player, this entry has an approachable design that will get your hadoken started on the right foot.

Resident Evil 4 Remake — $54, was $60

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most classic video games of all time. It revolutionized the third person shooter, survival horror and action genres. Since Konami has been remaking nearly every entry in the Resident Evil series (we’re still praying for Code: Veronica), it only makes sense that they would get around to Resident Evil 4. You’ll play as Leone Kennedy as he tries to rescue the president’s daughter from strange and macabre events in the backwoods of Spain. The remake keeps all the wackiness and horror of the original and updates the gameplay and graphics.

Forza Horizon 5 — $48, was $60

If you’re a fan of hyper-realistic racing sims, Forza Horizon 5 is the game for you. The Forza series has long been a benchmark for a console’s graphical ability, largely in part to many of them shipping in package deals with Xbox consoles. This newest entry does the Xbox Series X’s power justice, with next gen graphics and tight but realistic controls.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — $50, was $70

How many times has this game released again? Never mind — it’s worth buying again. As tons of video game remakes are releasing, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 takes things in a different direction by being more a spiritual successor than a remake. You’ll still get hints of nostalgic levels, guns and characters, but it’s altogether a new experience and befits the newest generation of consoles.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

Bayonetta 3 — $40, was $60

Bayonetta is back for hair-whipping hack and slash action. This time Bayonetta is battling the multiverse in a chaotic and sometimes nonsensical parade of incredible set pieces. The fighting mechanics are smooth and fine-tuned, the culmination of everything the developers learned over the past two games. The number of new moves and combos you can learn is surprisingly deep. If you’re a perfectionist, you’ll spend hours diving into all the possibilities. If you’re just here for a good time, the controls and combat are simple and friendly for casual players as well.

Metroid Prime Remastered — $38, was $40

Metroid fans have been waiting for an updated Metroid Prime for years. The classic first person shooter is now available as a remaster on Nintendo Switch. On the spectrum of remake to remaster, this release is definitely toward the former. You’ll run through the same exact puzzles, bosses and alien planets as you did when you were a kid. That isn’t a knock on the game; after all, how do you improve on perfection?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus — $49, was $60

I think a lot of us have wished for more immersive, 3D Pokémon game since we got our first taste of it in Pokémon Snap in 1999. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is here to scratch that itch. You’ll wander around a fully rendered open world while you research the first ever Pokédex. That means there’s a lot less battling and a lot more exploration (and marveling at cute Poké-critters).

Pikmin 4 — $56, was $60

Control a legion of little plant men in this new entry to the classic strategy series. You’ll command various type of pikmin to accomplish complex tasks in a more player-friendly experience than the previous three games. Playing Pikmin 4 can feel like herding cats, and that’s part of the appeal. But if you learn how to play your strategy early and execute at the right time, you’ll have your pikmin working like a well oiled machine.

Super Mario Odyssey — $50, was $60

Super Mario Odyssey is the most fully-realized Mario game to date. It follows in the footsteps of other classic 3D Mario games like Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy, while having its own unique gameplay mechanics and twist. In this case, the major gameplay gimmick is Mario’s ability to throw his hat and control whatever it lands on. This adds a lot of new platforming and puzzle opportunities as you turn into dinosaurs, goombas, and normal, non-Mario-looking humans.

